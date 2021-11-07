LONDONDERRY — Moments after his Pinkerton squad fell to archrival Londonderry for the second time this fall, Astros coach Brian O’Reilly offered a very simple explanation.
“We couldn’t run the ball,” said O’Reilly. “If we can’t run the ball, things are not good for us. Londonderry took away all facets of our running game, then we didn’t have enough time to throw. Their defense did a very good job.”
Londonderry limited Pinkerton to just 81 rushing yards on 31 attempts for the game — 48 of those coming on a touchdown run by star Jacob Albert — and despite a few big plays by QB Nathan Campos, the No. 4 Astros fell to top-seeded Londonderry 25-13 in the first round of the New Hampshire Division 1 tournament on Saturday.
The Lancers (9-1) also beat Pinkerton (7-3) during the regular season, and have now won five straight against the Astros since snapping a losing streak in 2018 that began in 2001.
“It’s always a grind-it-out game against Pinkerton,” said Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon. “I lost a lot of sleep this week preparing for Pinkerton. We wanted to do all we could to slow their rushing game.
“There was a long time when our guys worried so much about being the class that finally beat Pinkerton. Now it’s a big game, but our kids are as confident they can beat Pinkerton as they are against anyone.”
Londonderry came out flying, scoring touchdowns on its first two possessions — a 9-yard run by QB Drew Keenan and a 61-yard pass from Keenan to Andrew Kullman.
Struggling in the run game, Pinkerton went to the air and finally broke through on its third drive. Campos completed a 62-yard pass to Caden Michaud, setting up his 13-yard touchdown strike to Logan Gokey.
“Campos kept them alive,” said Lauzon of the Astros QB, who finished with 138 passing yards. “We had a feeling they might try to throw, and it worked for a while. Campos has been making big throws against us for two years. On play action, he knows exactly where the guys are. Nothing but credit to him.”
Londonderry then drove to the Pinkerton 15-yard line, but Cole Yennaco (10 tackles) made a big stop on third down and Michaud knocked down a pass on fourth down to end that drive.
But Pinkerton had to punt, and Keenan and Kullman connected on a 65-yard touchdown with 1:15 left in the half to make it 20-7 at halftime.
“They are able to generate big plays like that,” said O’Reilly. “But it wasn’t really that. I thought we played well on defense, but what got us was our inability to move the football.”
Pinkerton held Londonderry to just 32 yards and one first down on its final four possessions of the game, but could not take advantage in the fourth.
Star Pinkerton running back Albert — who had not played since the previous Londonderry matchup in Week 4 due to injury — did break a 48-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, but the Astros would get no closer.
“You have to take away the outside and the off tackle plays against us and jam up the inside,” said O’Reilly. “They took away the middle, off tackle and outside. That’s hard to do, and they did it.”
Londonderry 25, Pinkerton 13
Pinkerton (7-3): 0 7 6 0 — 13
Londonderry (9-1): 13 7 3 2 — 25
NH Division 1 First Round First Quarter
L — Drew Heenan 9 run (kick failed), 7:19
L — Andrew Kullman 61 pass from Heenan (Dylan Wrisley kick)
Second Quarter
P — Logan Gokey 13 pass from Nathan Campos (Picasso Bates kick), 11:52
L — Kullman 65 pass from Heenan (Wrisley kick), 1:15
Third Quarter
L — Wrisley 26 field goal, 7:54
P — Jacob Albert 48 run (rush failed), 2:36
Fourth Quarter
L — Safety, runner tackled in end zone, 5:19
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (31-81) — Jacob Albert 7-50, Cole Yennaco 9-15, Jack Mackiernan 4-16, Picasso Bates 1-2, Caden Michaud 1-2, Nathan Campos 9-(-4); Londonderry (33-172) — Drew Heenan 17-78, Matt Perron 5-34, Jake Schena 5-9, Trevor Weinmann 2-13, Hayden Austen 3-6, Anthony Amaro 1-14, Anthony Salcito 1-4, Andrew Kullman 1-4,
PASSING: Pinkerton — Campos 6-12-1, 138; Londonderry — Heenan 5-10-0, 183
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Michaud 1-62, Albert 2-50, Logan Gokey 2-20, Aiden Garone 1-6; Londonderry — Kullman 2-126, Salcito 1-46, Austen 1-6, Kyle McPhail 1-5
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.