EXETER, N.H. — New Hampshire’s two premier boys lacrosse powers faced off on Sunday, in what has been a near-annual tradition for two-plus decades.
Unfortunately for Pinkerton, current ruling power Bishop Guertin wasn’t ready to give up its throne.
Powered by a relentless second-half attack, top-seeded Bishop Guertin turned a three-goal halftime lead into a 12-goal advantage and rolled to a 15-6 win over archrival No. 3 Pinkerton in the Division I state title game at Exeter’s Bill Ball Stadium.
“We had a great run to get here, we just came up short today,” said Pinkerton head coach Steve Gaudreau.
“The effort was there. We battled as well as we could have, we just needed to make a few more plays to get over the top and get the win.”
The title was the third straight for Bishop Guertin. Prior to that, Pinkerton beat the Cardinals for two straight championships (2018-19). Sunday marked the 12th time Pinkerton and Bishop Guertin have met with a state title on the line, with the Cardinals holding an 8-4 advantage. There was no title game in 2020 due to COVID.
“BG has athletic guys that can really play,” said Gaudreau. “When you have most of the Division 1 college recruits in the state on one team, it creates a problem for the rest of the state. There are matchup problems all over the place.”
Heading into halftime on Sunday, it appeared Pinkerton was prepared to go toe-to-toe with BG.
When Adam Scala took the ball behind the net, looped around to his right and fired a shot home, he gave Pinkerton a 3-2 lead 1:36 into the second quarter. Michael Uber and Ben Quintiliani also had first half goals for the Astros.
Even after Bishop Guertin delivered a major punch to make it 6-3 at halftime, Pinkerton was just a quick run away from making it a game.
“We felt good at halftime,” said Gaudreau. “We felt like, defensively, a lot of the stuff we had worked on was working. We were able to hold them in check. But, ultimately, we needed to make plays on the offensive side of the ball.”
Bishop Guertin came into the second half flying. Their goal 0:40 into the third quarter kicked off a dominant 9-0 run that lasted until there was under six minutes to go in the game. Pinkerton managed just one shot on goal over that stretch.
Uber finally snapped a 28-minute scoreless drought with just 5:46 left in the contest. Cole Frank and Scala each added a late goal, but it was too late for a rally.
“I am so proud of our senior group,” said Gaudreau.
“We’ve worked long and hard to get back to the title game (their first since 2019). If there’s a legacy for our seniors, it’s how hard they worked and the adversity they face to get to this point and get back to this game that we believe we belong in.”
Bishop Guertin 15, Pinkerton 6
Division I Title Game
Goals: P — Adam Scala 2, Michael Uber 2, Ben Quintiliani, Cole Frank’ BG — Connor Bouvier 5, Tim Kiley 2, Aiden Laurendreau 3, Connor Guibord, Jacob Caron 2, Emerson Warren, Brady Dumont
Assists: P — Matt Feole, Cody Santomassino; BG — Warren, Dumont
Saves: P — Curtis Michaud 12; BG — Will Murphy 8
