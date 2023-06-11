MANCHESTER, N.H. – As amazing as the drama has been athletically between Pinkerton Academy and Londonderry High School, for nearly 40 years now, the newest chapters rarely disappoint.
And so was the case at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night in the Division I state baseball title game.
In the wildest of scenarios, the top-seeded Lancers, left for dead minutes earlier, rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to walk-off and dethrone the stunned Astros, 4-3.
A pair of mound gems, from Pinkerton’s Casey Watson and Londonderry’s Connor Fennell, spiraled out of control in the eighth when each ran out of pitches.
First, it was the Astros’ turn in the top of the frame. Lorenzo Corsetto singled and stole second. Cole Yennaco busted up the stalemate with a double to the wall in left field. Cyle Archer then padded the advantage with an RBI single, but Lancer reliever Michael Crowley limited the damage, giving his team a chance.
And the Lancers simply willed themselves to the program’s seventh state title, first since 2019.
A pair of walks, sandwiched around Jayden Hamilton’s base hit loaded the bases. Johan Pena singled to right, scoring one, but Hamilton was thrown out at the plate, leaving the game at 3-2. Kevin Rourke walked to re-load the bases, and the Lancers smelled blood.
Liam Stott and Jet Jones followed with back-to-back singles, leaving the folks in Lancer Blue to celebrate the most unlikely of walk-off wins.
Each starter dazzled, with Watson bobbing and weaving through seven strong frames. The senior righty was a master of illusion, keeping the Lancers off balance.
Londonderry picked up one in the first, but that would be the only damage on Watson.
Meanwhile, Fennell, the first-team all-state choice, wiggled out of trouble early, surviving a pair of second-and-third jams. The Astros knotted things at 1-1 in the top of the fourth when Elijah Sharp slapped a two-out double and raced home on Josh Jones’ pinch-hit single up the middle.
That was all the noise against them.
The Merrimack College-bound Yennaco had a huge night in his final Pinkerton appearance. He added a single to go with the double, and both he and Jackson Marshall unloaded 370-plus foot fly outs to the cavernous power alley in left.
In addition, Yennaco picked off a pair of runners from his catcher’s spot, helping Watson escape two different jams.
