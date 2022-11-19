LONDONDERRY, N.H. -- For more than three quarters, Pinkerton delivered a near dominant defensive effort, stymieing the powerful Londonderry offense.
But a blocked punt led to one Lancer score, a major penalty led to another, and the offense for the No. 4 Astros couldn't catch up, as top-seeded Londonderry defeated Pinkerton 21-7 in the Division 1 semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
Pinkerton limited Londonderry -- which entered the game averaging 33.8 points a game -- to just 24 yards in the second half, and 162 yards for the game.
"The effort was there and the physicality was there on defense," said Astros coach Brian O'Reilly, "We played very well on defense. There were a few shots laid out there on both sides. We just couldn't get anything going on offense, especially in the first half. And that really hurt us."
Londonderry (11-1) moves on to face Bedford in the Division 1 title game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Exeter High School. This marked the second straight season, and third time in four years, that Pinkerton (9-3) has been eliminated by the Lancers.
"Our senior class has never lost to Pinkerton," said Londonderry head coach Jimmy Lauzon. "But the opponent didn't matter today. We were trying to win and get to the state title game. It wasn't always the goal. It used to be all about beating Pinkerton, and we know they are always going to be so tough. But we are excited to get to the title game."
Londonderry set the tone right away, forcing Pinkerton into a 3-and-out then going on a 12-play drive that Trevor Weinmann finished with a 3-yard touchdown run.
From there, the Astros limited Londonderry to just 66 yards the rest of the first half. Pinkerton's Matthew Morrison dragged down a receiver to force one turnover on downs, and Matthew Feole knocked down a pass on fourth down for another turnover. But the Lancers blocked a punt and returned it for a score to make the lead 14-0.
The Astros, meanwhile, opened the game with five straight 3-and-outs before earning two first downs on their final drive of the first half.
"It was one of the worst offensive efforts we have had," said O'Reilly. "We didn't run the football. That's what we do, and that's what they took away, and that's why we're going home."
Pinkerton's offense did finally break through in the third quarter. Quarterback Tim Hersom hit Jacob Albert for a 24-yard gain, and Cole Yennaco plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 4:04 to go in the third.
But a short punt and a questionable personal foul gave Londonderry the ball at the 13-yard line early in the fourth quarter, and QB Drew Heenan ran in a 10-yard touchdown to make it 21-7.
Pinkerton threatened in its final two drives, but both resulted in turnovers on downs to end the game.
Yennaco -- who will next play baseball at Merrimack College -- finished with a team-high 56 rushing yards. Hersom threw for 74 yards, all in the second half.
"This senior group has brought so much to this program," said O'Reilly, "Cole (Yennaco) and Jacob (Albert) are four-year (varsity) players. Ryan Lynch is one of our better linemen. Matt Feole gave us everything he had at tight end and linebacker. This was a very good senior class, but we have a lot of kid back next year."
