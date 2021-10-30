DERRY-- Pinkerton entered Friday night’s contest coming off a hard-fought loss at the hands of Nashua North 42-41. The Astros showed a short-term memory, quickly jumping out to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter thanks in part to two long touchdown of 55 and 71 yards from Nathan Campos and Caden Michaud respectively.
Both Campos and Michaud would not stop there as the pair combined for over 200 yards on the ground. Additionally, the duo came together for a long 50-yard pass late in the second quarter.
Despite being winless on the season, Alvirne did not go down lightly as it quickly cut the lead to just 13 following a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Peters to receiver Colin Fay.
Unfortunately for Alvirne, this would be the closest it would come to catching the Astros. Another long touchdown run from Campos in addition to a 32-yard field goal from Picasso Bates as the first half expired would put the game out of reach before halftime with Pinkerton leading 30-7.
The second half began with many of Pinkerton’s backups leading the charge including sophomore quarterback Timothy Hersom who uncorked a long 44-yard touchdown pass to Cole Yennaco, pushing the score to 36-13 in favor of the Astros. However, as is usually the case with Pinkerton, the ground game reigned supreme, gaining 329 yards and featuring carries from 12 different Astros. A strong all-around team performance helped to send the Pinkerton crowd home happy in the regular-season finale.
Pinkerton finished the season second in Division 1 South with a record of 7-2, finishing only behind archrival Londonderry. The two powerhouses faced off earlier in the season with Londonderry beating Pinkerton in a low-scoring affair, 21-10. Fittingly enough the two rivals will face off once again in the opening round of the playoffs next weekend.
In regards to Pinkerton’s chances in next week’s matchup, Coach Brian O’Reilly said “Never in my life have I gone into a game expecting to lose”. Astros faithful hope that O’Reily’s confidence bodes well for Pinkerton as it travels to Londonderry for a 1 pm start next Saturday.
Pinkerton 43, Alvirne 20
Alvirne (0-8): 0 7 6 7 — 20
Pinkerton (7-2): 13 17 6 7 — 43
First Quarter
P- Nathan Campos 55 run (Picasso Bates kick)
P- Caden Michaud 71 run (pass fail)
Second Quarter
P- Cole Yennaco 1 run (Bates kick)
A- Colin Fay 7 pass from Zachary Peters (Nick Allard kick)
P- Campos 33 run (Bates kick)
P- Bates 32 field goal
Third Quarter
A- Anthony Ferullo 3 pass from Peters (kick fail)
P- Yennaco 44 pass from Timothy Hersom (kick fail)
Fourth Quarter
A- Thumi 16 pass from Peters (Allard kick)
P- Bates 15 run (Bates kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (32-329) — Caden Michaud 7-120, Nathan Campos 2-88, Patrick Waldron 4-42, Dino Savvas 3-18, Cole Yennaco 5-18, Picasso Bates 1-15, Benjamin Quintilliani 3-15, Timothy Hersom 1-9, Don Terrio 1-6, Cameran Morrow 1-3, Bradley Niemaszyk 2-(-2), Jack Mackiernan 2-(-3); Alvirne (36-139)— Bryant Montgomery 31-122, Zachary Peters 4-15, Eric Allard 1-2
PASSING: P—Campos 3-5-80-0, Hersom 1-3-44-1, Bates 1-1-10-0; A— Peters 14-23-211-3, Alvin Thumi 1-1-25-0
RECEIVING: P— Yennaco 2-69, Michaud 1-50, Anthony DeSalvo 1-10, Michael Abriaad 1-5; A— Anthony Ferullo 5-99, Thumi 3-56, Cole Bucknam 3-28, Andrew Harmen 1-25, Brendan Graham 2-21, Colin Fay 1-7
