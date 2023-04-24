DERRY, N.H. -- It didn't take long before Pinkerton Academy’s high-powered offensive attack set the tone for the game.
The combination of juniors Hailey Schnider, Bella Pinardi and sophomore Hannah Lisauskas figured in all but one of the team's 12 first half goals, which was more than enough to lead the Astros to a dominating 17-1 victory over Londonderry in a Division I girls lacrosse contest played on Monday morning.
Lisauskas got everything going with her first of two goals coming just three minutes into the game. That helped the Astros build leads of 6-0 and then 12-1 at the break before going on cruise control in the second half.
"I feel like our biggest thing this year is pushing it right from the start (of games) and really getting that head-start on everyone," said Pinardi. "We have really been working as a team to get off to better starts. Us working together as a team has gotten stronger and we have definitely have had a lot of team bonding going on that has allowed us to get that head over people."
Astros (3-2) head coach Katie Blair watched her team dominate in all facets, which included holding a 13-7 faceoff advantage, while holding the Lancers to just eight shots on net.
"(I'm) especially (happy) with our ride right now. It's something that we have been working on – the ride of getting caused turnovers and staying in the offensive end was good," said Blair. "(Offensively), the chemistry is growing so that's good. They are starting to find each other so that's what we like. All of the kids have been contributing to (the offense)."
Schnider led the way with four goals and four assists, while, Pinardi finished with five goals and one assist and Lisauskas added two goals and five assists. Schnider also won five faceoffs in the first half, seven in all.
"Bella and Hannah have a great connection going on right now. They are practicing more and more with each other and they are getting used to each other. The timing they have and the connection they have with each other is pretty special right now," said Blair.
Rounding out the scoring included single goals from Anna Perkins, Piper Knowlton, Francesca Doyle, Lily Jeans, Emma Madsen and Elise Saab.
While the offense was soaring with impressive passes throughout the game, sophomore goalie Sara DiClemente was up task and excellent between the pipes. She made seven saves in all, including three off penalty shots, the first two were low stick saves off shots from Ashleigh Leone.
"Sara's a stud, she's so good. She's working really hard and we like the progress that she is making," said Blair.
Pinkerton has now won two in a row, including earlier wins over Salem and Exeter, while falling to Portsmouth and Bedford. The Astros will return to action on Friday morning with a trip to Nashua South (4-1), starting at 10:00 am.
"We are just trying to grow every day, and getting better than we were yesterday and that's really what we talk about every time we set out," said Blair.
