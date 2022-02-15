Top-seeded Pinkerton jumped out to an early lead, but couldn’t hold on and fell to No. 5 Bishop Guertin 66-51 in the Division 1 semifinals on Tuesday night at Exeter High School.
“We got into some serious foul trouble that took us out of our rhythm,” said Astros head coach Lani Buskey. “My very deep bench got very short, and it’s hard to compete with a team like BG when you bench is that short. We didn’t execute the way we needed to, and the fouls really hurt us.”
Pinkerton finished the season 17-2, while the Cardinals (18-3) advance to the Division 1 title game on Sunday against No. 2 Bedford (18-2) at the University of New Hampshire.
“This one hurts,” said Buskey. “Losses like this are always going to be heartbreaking, but it stings a little deeper because this was a special team and a special season.”
The Astros were looking to earn their first state championship game berth since the 2017-18 season, when they also lost to Bishop Guertin. Pinkerton has made four state championship games in program history, winning a Class L title in 2006, led by two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Jenny McDade.
Pinkerton — which beat Bishop Guertin 74-66 in the regular season — started out fast on Tuesday, racing out to a 19-9 lead after a quarter.
But the Cardinals erupted for 21 points in the second quarter, and the game was tied 31-31 at halftime.
Pinkerton trailed just 44-41 after three quarters, but Bishop Guertin outscored the Astros 22-10 in the fourth quarter, pulling away for the victory.
“The fouls hurt,” said Buskey. “We lost (returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star) Avah Ingalls to five fouls early in the fourth quarter. Even when she isn’t scoring, she brings so much leadership to the team. and BG was bringing their press. They were blitzing us, and we had a hard time dealing with that.”
Leading the way for Pinkerton was sophomore star Liz Lavoie, who scored a team-high 20 points. Kristina Packowski and Sydney Gerossie each added 11 points for the Astros.
“I think a lot of the tears for our girls was because they know what a special season this was,” said Buskey. “This one just hurts a little deeper than others.”
Bishop Guertin 66, Pinkerton 51
Division 1 Semifinals
Pinkerton (51): Sirois 0, Leonard 0, Pollini 0, White 4, Wright 0, Farnum 5, Frost 0, Lavoie 20, Packowski 11, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 4, Bridges 0, Gerossie 11. Totals 21-7-51
3-pointers: Gerossie, Farnum
Bishop Guertin (18-3): 9 22 13 22 — 66
Pinkerton (17-2): 19 12 10 10 — 51
