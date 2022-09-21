DERRY, N.H. — “In a word, electric.”
There is no regular season sporting event in New Hampshire, boys or girls, that can match Pinkerton Academy football vs. Londonderry High on the Friday night of Mack Plaque rivalry weekend — an event that Astros’ senior guard/linebacker Ryan Lynch summed up perfectly.
“Kids are talking. We have a whole ‘Spirit Week’ going on right now. In all sports, it’s just a very big deal,” Lynch said.
“Football is 100 percent unique. That’s got to be the most (attended) game in any sport I’ve played or I’ve seen so far in high school anywhere.”
Pinkerton-Londonderry annually is played before thousands. Students, faculty, townies, grade schoolers, they all turn out for this one.
Heck, the two school bands alone could fill up the home stands. It’s real. It’s from the heart, and it’s always played at the highest level.
“There’s just nothing like the amount of people who come to this game,” said Lynch. “People from other towns come to this, just to see what goes down on this Friday night (at Londonderry, 6 p.m.)”
Lynch, a four-year football and lacrosse competitor for the Astros, is in his first season as a starter at guard. He speaks for the seniors in both schools when he talks about the enormity of the event.
“For many of us, it’s the last year of football,” he said. “Now it’s the last time we will ever be a part of this again. Of course, this is special.”
The fact that the Astros sit at 3-0 and defending state champion Londonderry is 2-1 (2-0 in state with the only loss coming to Rhode Island power Bishop Hendricken) only magnifies the event itself.
“They carry themselves as a very good team, the two-time state champion (in the past three seasons). They have something to hold onto,” said Lynch. “It’s always a battle between these schools, though.”
Pinkerton holds a huge edge in the series between the schools, 32-11 overall including playoffs. That included a run from 2002-2018 in which Pinkerton never lost.
The tide turned in 2019 with a Lancer win. and Londonderry has doubled up the last two years, taking this meeting in the regular and then knocking Pinkerton out of the playoffs.
The Astros feel like five in a row is plenty, and it’s time for a change.
“It means a lot to the school, a lot to the fans, and to people from both towns,” said Lynch. “But most of all it matters to us. The team. We’re a brotherhood, and we play with a lot of heart.”
Pinkerton, after a tussle with Windham in the opener, has cruised in subsequent weeks with blowout wins over Goffstown and Alvirne.
Londonderry battled in its opener, ultimately slaying Concord, then traveled to Hendricken in Week 2. Last week, the Lancers trailed Windham at the break before ultimately pulling out a 30-14 win.
