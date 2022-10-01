DERRY, N.H. – With upset-minded Salem High playing for its playoff life and Pinkerton Academy still a tad bruised from last week’s dismantling by rival Londonderry, Friday night’s meeting at Memorial Field was interlaced with intrigue.
The Astros took care of that suspense early, making all the big plays on both sides of the ball in a 27-0 blanking of the Blue Devils.
“We absolutely took last week personally. We thought our defense played pretty well. We put ourselves in some tough situations. But we cleaned a lot of things over this week and I think it showed tonight,” said Pinkerton junior captain Caden Michaud.
“It really lit a fire under us. We were definitely angry about the result last week. We worked a lot harder, pushed each other a lot more. We knew Salem had a good offense, so holding them to zero points and not a lot of yards (185) was a huge win for our defense.”
Pinkerton came out swinging with sophomore Matt Morrison ripping off a 55-yard run on the second snap of the game. Two plays later, senior Jacob Albert punched one in for a 7-0 lead.
Salem has its monster, the region’s leading rusher in senior David Jacques. The Astros knew they had to play defense.
And Salem marched deep into Pinkerton territory on their initial possession, only to be denied a deadlock when the Astros forced a fumble that Jackson Collins pounced on in the end zone.
No play signified the night and probably the season for 1-4 Salem with junior quarterback Nolan Lumley fighting with all he had, busting through four different Pinkerton tacklers, only to lose the football as he willed his way to the goal-line.
The effort was monumental. The dividends for that effort? Not so much.
Pinkerton doubled the lead late in the quarter after punter Matt Feole pinned Salem down at its 1-yard line with a 55-yard moon shot.
Michaud, at cornerback, made the perfect read on a Salem play-action pass, stepping in front of the intended receiver for a 7-yard pick-six and a 14-0 advantage.
“I saw it happen the drive before on me, you know that bubble. I was made because I missed a tackle and I also gave up the pass,” said Michaud. “Coach told me don’t give that up again. I saw it coming again, and I thought this was my time to shine. I just made the pick and scored.”
From there, it was all about the Astros run game, which churned up 312 yards on the night, and the defense, which kept the explosive Jacques (17 carries, 98 yards) under wraps and out of the end zone.
Senior Cole Yennaco, who split time between fullback and wildcat quarterback, tacked on TD runs of 1 and 27 yards to highlight his 13-carry, 92-yard night.
Morrison (7-102) and Albert (7-83) also delivered big performances for a Pinkerton team that next heads to the Seacoast for a Friday night date with winless Winnacunnet.
“I liked the intensity, it was against a quality opponent that we’ve battled for years, but I’m not happy with the turnovers. It happened again today for us,” said Pinkerton O’Reilly, whose club turned the ball over twice in the red zone with a fumble and an interception.
“We’ve got to clean that up. Our offense moved the ball which pleases me. Sometimes you score in big chunks, big plays. But that’s not necessarily moving the ball. We moved the ball tonight.”
Salem, which had eight sophomores in the regular rotation last night, next tackles Bay State foe Wachusett Regional on Friday night.
“I told the kids afterwards, ‘I’m not disappointed in you. I’m disappointed for you,’ because the result isn’t worth some of their effort,” said Salem coach Steve Abraham. “They’re working really hard, man. I don’t want to lose the young kids, and I don’t want to lose the seniors.
“They know this is the first non-playoff team we’ve had in eight years. It’s not easy to swallow. It’s just little things. And we can’t stay healthy. I’ve got guys who haven’t played, trying to piece it together. They’re trying. It’s just lack of experience. And you can’t do that against a playoff team.”
