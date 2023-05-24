One is a record-setting thrower, who has dominated New Hampshire Division 1 since her arrival on the scene three years ago.
The other is a jet-quick hurdler and jumper who has delivered her own dominant career in both indoor and outdoor track.
On Thursday, Pinkerton’s Eagle-Tribune All-Star senior duo of Jordan Wheaton and Briana Danis will each look to add to their already-impressive trophy cases when they travel to Salem High for the Division 1 Championship Meet (3:30 p.m.)
“This being my last Division 1 meet, I really want to go out with a bang,” said Danis, a UNH track recruit. “I’m working through a hip/quad strain that will likely restrict me, but I’m still hopeful for a win. Even if I don’t perform as well as I hope, I love this sport, and it means a lot to be able to compete in these championship meets.”
While dealing with an injury, Danis will look to earn her third straight Division 1 title in the discus. After her freshman season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Danis won the discus titles in 2021 (127-5) and 2022 with an Eagle-Tribune area record throw of 134-8.
“I’d love to be the Division 1 champion again,” said Danis, who was also second at Meet of Champions (124-9) and fourth at New Englands (121-1) in 2022. “It felt amazing the first time sophomore year, and even better last year, so I’d imagine that this year it would feel even better than both of the other times.
“Being a Division 1 champion is a great feeling. I’m pretty competitive, so getting to call myself a champion is very fulfilling. I get excited about competing against so many great athletes, and it’s an awesome feeling to know that out of all of those amazing competitors, I was just a little bit better.”
Wheaton won the 100 hurdles title (14.48) and was second in the high jump (5-2) at Division 1s last spring. She also took second (15.29) at Meet of Champions and eighth at New Englands (15.49) in the 100 hurdles. She also won the D1 title in the 55 hurdles indoors (8.40).
“I am so excited for Division 1s,” said Wheaton, a Southern New Hampshire University track recruit. “The team is looking really good and we are beyond excited. It would be so amazing if I ended my senior season as back to back champions.”
Both have made massing impacts on the Pinkerton track program.
“They’re both outstanding athletes, but more importantly, they’re wonderful teammates and people,” said Astros girls coach Jon Alizio. “They support their teammates and contribute great leadership every day. Briana is our school record holder in shot put and discus. Jordan is our school record holder in the 4X100 relay, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.”
Danis — a talented shot putter, placing second at Meet of Champions (37-7) and third at Division 1s (35-6) last spring — was worried for a time that her high school career might be done due to injury. But she’ll be competing in both of her events on Thursday.
“I had an unfortunate injury last summer that has taken a long time to recover from,” she said. “So I’m just happy to be back competing. When it happened, I wasn’t sure that I would be coming back for the outdoor season anywhere close to where I was, and while shot put hasn’t been great, I’ve done far better than I expected to in the discus. I’m really just grateful to be fit enough to compete in D1’s again.
“On Thursday I’ll be competing in the discus and shot put. I enjoy getting to compete in multiple events. Since discus and shot put can’t happen at the same time, it isn’t too stressful, and it keeps me occupied for longer, which means less sitting around. Plus, if I don’t compete well in one, I know I still have a chance to compete well in the other, so I’m not putting too much pressure on one event.”
Wheaton will have a very busy Thursday, running the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay, while also competing in the high jump.
“I love competing in multiple events,” said Wheaton. “My goal Thursday is just to do the best I can for my team and give everything I have.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
