SALEM, N.H. — The Pinkerton Academy gymnastics team made it two straight and six in the last seven years on Saturday at A2 Gym, taking home the NHIAA State Championship.
The Astros scored 139.95 points as a team, easily distancing themselves from runner-up Bishop Guertin at 134.5.
Tina Bjeloglic led the way for the winners, taking second place in the individual overall. Her total of 35.7 was just behind the champ, Merrimack’s Mia Lablanc at 36.475.
Timberlane’s Ann Quinn grabbed fifth with a 34.1 total, while Salem’s Leianna Aiello was eighth at 33.4.
Bjeloglic’s Pinkerton teammate Michelle McGonigle was ninth at 33.1.
Windham was represented strongly in the all-around as well. Hannah Freni was 11th at 33.025, and Seirra Draeger took 14th with a score of 32.225.
The Jags’ Draeger was the top area scorer in the floor at 8.85, taking sixth overall.
Bjeloglic (8.8), Madeleine Murry (8.525) and Abigail Lee (8.5) went 2-3-4 on the bars.
Scoring a 9.1, Bjeloglic took second on the beam, and Pinkerton’s Rebecca King was also sharp in fourth at 8.95.
Timberlane’s Quinn led the locals on the vault at 9.075 for fourth, just a notch better than Bjeloglic’s 9.0.
New Hampshire State Championship
Team scores: 1. Pinkerton 139.975; 2. Bishop Guertin 134.5; 3. Goffstown 132.275; 4. Londonderry 127.775; 5. Windham 126.225 ... 8. Timberlane 123.925
Area placers:
Vault: 4. Ann Quinn, Tim, 9.075; 5 (tie). Tina Bjeloglic, Pink, 9.0
Bars: 2. Bjeloglic, Pink, 8.8; 3. Madeleine Murry, Pink, 8.525; 5 (tie). Abigail Lee, Pink, 8.5; 6. Rebecca King, Pink, 8.45
Beam: 2. Bjeloglic, Pink, 9.1; 4. Rebecca King, Pink, 8.95; 6 (tie). Michelle McGonigle, Pink, 8.7
Floor: 6. Sierra Draegere, Wind, 8.85
All-around: 2. Bjeloglic, Pink, 35.7; 5. Quinn, Tim, 34.1
