WINDHAM, N.H. -- In the end, as Pinkerton Academy football coach Brian O’Reilly said, it’s a win and the Astros are 1-0.
After surviving a near-perfect second half by Windham High and perilously locking down a 28-27 victory, the coach was not smiling.
Racing to a 21-0 lead, Pinkerton needed a two-point conversion defensive stuff and then a fumble recovery in its own territory with 2:09 left to escape Mount Jaguar with the opening day victory.
The Astros got bullied a bit in the second half, with Windham running the football 37 times post-intermission for 235 yards. Pinkerton came up with three gigantic plays, one on offense and two on defense. Combined with the 21-7 first-half cushion, it was just enough for survival.
The first was a 32-yard touchdown rumble from fullback Cole Yennaco late in the third that temporarily blunted Windham’s momentum after the Jags had tied it at 21 apiece.
Yennaco powered into the hole, shook a pair of Jaguars, burst through the attempted tackle by a third and outran the rest to the end zone. Ben Wolthers' fourth straight PAT kick, this one with backup holder Matt Feole forced into action, was huge and would ultimately be the difference.
Why? Giant play No. 2.
Windham’s Tiger An rolled in for his third TD of the half with 7:31 left, and Jaguars’ coach Jack Byrne went for the downs with a two-point conversion attempt.
“We were going to (go for two) the time before. The way we were going, because the second half we had such momentum, against a team like that,” said Byrne. “If we look at how our team has been the last couple years, it’s really like so many close calls. It’s almost like, for us to break through and be on the other (winning) side of that conversation, something pretty strong needs to happen, it needs to be a statement.
“I think we said when we were on the 40 or 50, if and when we score, we’re going for two. The plan is to really try to put the nail in the coffin there and show that this is who we are. It just didn’t happen.”
Astros Matt Morrison and Patrick Waldron combined to deny the Windham ball-carrier, keeping the score at 28-27 Pinkerton.
And the third came very late with Windham seeking the game-winner. Inside the Pinkerton 35, the ball was jarred loose and Jacob Albert pounced on the freebie.
All that was left for O’Reilly was to call for his closer. There was no “Timmy Trumpet” moment, no musical fanfare, just Yennaco, pounding for 7 and then 3 to move the chains for the final, clincher.
“We’re 1-0, but there’s a lot of work to do,” said O’Reilly.
Just 1-8 in 2021, this is a different Windham football team, a message that anyone gathered in the sun here yesterday could tell.
The Jags’ grit was clear when a Pinkerton pass-interference on what should have been the last play of the first half gave them one extra down.
QB Josh Sweeney made the Astros pay, evading the rush and then finding Bryan Desmarais for a 19-yard TD connection. Instead of hitting the half depressed and trailing 21-0, the Jags were in a game at 21-7.
“He got out of the pocket and had too much time, and they just made a nice play on it,” said Pinkerton’s Albert. “That was a momentum shifter. We had a good first half. We had a lot of energy in the first half. I think we had lower energy in the second half. That’s something we’re going to fix this week.”
Feeling their own power surge, the second half was a totally different animal for Windham.
The junior An bowled through defenders and Sweeney pounced on his opportunities as the Astros zeroed in on Tiger.
After running nine times for 35 yards in the first, An scooted 17 times for 106 and three with three short TDs in the second.
“It’s a credit to them. Messing up at the end of first half like we did gave them momentum. We talked about that at halftime to stem it, but it obviously didn’t do any good,” said O’Reilly.
“The first half on defense we were crisp, coming up, making tackles at the line of scrimmage or behind. Second half it was more of push, push, catch tackles, falling from behind. Either we are horrible tacklers, which we didn’t show in the first half or we need more conditioning.”
Meanwhile Sweeney proved the perfect complement with 13 runs for 96 yards on the day.
“We’re getting back to Windham football from what we established in our first 10 years, really grinding it out,” said Byrne. “We can be a small school with small kids, but we still establish the run, we still pound it, and we still establish toughness in our offensive game.”
Pinkerton 28, Windham 27
Pinkerton (1-0): 14 7 7 0 — 28
Windham (0-1): 0 7 14 6 — 27
First Quarter
P — Jacob Albert 4 run (Ben Wolthers kick)
P — Albert 23 run (Wolthers kick)
Second Quarter
P — Albert 61 run (Wolthers kick)
W — Bryan Desmarais 19 pass from Josh Sweeney (Liam Burke kick)
Third Quarter
W — Tiger An 1 run (Burke kick)
W — An 1 run (Burke kick)
Fourth Quarter
P — Cole Yennaco 32 run (Wolthers kick)
W — An 1 run (rush failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: P (40-242) — Albert 14-129, Yennaco 14-86, Caden Michaud 5-14, Tim Hersom 6-8, Matt Morrison 1-5; W (51-278) — An 26-141, Sweeney 13-96, B. Desmarais 2-24, Brandon Beland 2-5, David Croteau 2-2, Jake Micicce 6-10
PASSING: P — Hersom 2-4-0, 9; W — Sweeney 3-8-1, 37
RECEIVING: P — Wolthers 1-9, Albert 1-0; W — B. Desmarais 1-19, Matt Desmarais 1-14, Micicce 1-4
