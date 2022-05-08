When Pinkerton’s Jordan Wheaton steps into the starting blocks, she’s in full attack mode.
“The best thing about running hurdles is the feeling of actually going over the hurdle,” said Wheaton. “The way you have to attack the hurdles and be aggressive and charge the hurdles, it is a feeling that I love so much. You also need explosiveness. Going over the hurdle is the best part because feeling myself having the form and the power to push over the hurdle always makes me feel so good.”
That approach has led the Astros junior to plenty of success already in the young outdoor track season — both in the hurdles and beyond.
She won the 100 hurdles at the Haverhill Ottaviani Invitational (15.58) and against Bedford with a PR of 15.15. That’s ninth best in Eagle-Tribune area history and third in Pinkerton history behind Kiah Quarles (14.93, 2004) and Maria Virga (14.96, 2017).
Wheaton took the 300 hurdles against Bishop Guertin (PR 48.72) and Bedford (49.77). She also won the high jump against BG (5-0), and her 4x100 relay was second at the Ottaviani Invitational (51.06) and ran a PR of 50.95 in the Bedford win.
“Jordan is off to a terrific start,” said Pinkerton girls track coach Jon Alizio. “She’s ranked first in New Hampshire Division 1 for the 100 hurdles and third for 300 hurdles. She’s also a member of the second-ranked 4X100 relay squad and is ranking fourth in high jump for good measure!”
While she dabbles in other events, Wheaton made it clear hurdles are her passion.
As a sophomore last spring, she placed third in the 100 hurdles (15.68) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.14) at the New Hampshire Division 1 State Meet.
“I don’t know what it is, but I love hurdles so much,” said Wheaton. “Hurdles have been my event since I started track in sixth grade. I remember coming into track and having no clue what events I wanted to do. I tried hurdles and my coach told me that I had real potential. After that, I have never left hurdles.
“I knew I was going to be successful when I came to Pinkerton and my freshman year one of my coaches, (Pinkerton boys head coach and hurdles coach) Carol Quarles, told me that she had been watching me during eighth grade and told me I had some real potential. With her coaching, I developed better form and became a stronger runner. That made me love the event more.”
As a freshman indoors, Wheaton ran a 9.98 in the 55-meter hurdles, placing ninth at Division 1s. Due to COVID-19, her sophomore indoor season was cancelled, and New Hampshire also cancelled the 2021-22 winter season. But she was still able to run a PR 9.19 in the 55 hurdles at the Boston Holiday Challenge and high jump 5-2.
She now has big plans for the rest of this spring.
“My goals for the rest of spring season are to beat the Pinkerton school record in 100 hurdles (14.93) and continue to PR in the 300 hurdles,” she said. “For high jump, I would love to clear 5-4. I also really enjoy the relay. I love the adrenaline rush you get when the baton is in your hand and having the whole team believe in you.
“I just want to keep getting better at all four of my events so that I am able to help my team potentially win a state championship.”
Methuen’s Caraballo sets record
Methuen’s Miana Caraballo added to her record-setting senior season by setting a new Rangers outdoor record in the mile.
Caraballo’s 5:14.58 bested the old Methuen mark, set by Chris Dizoglio in 1982, but more than three seconds according to the Rangers coaches.
“I feel very proud to have broken another record,” said Caraballo. “I’m not quite satisfied with only breaking it by (three) seconds, so my goal is to break the mile record even more. Hopefully breaking five minutes or getting really close to it so my record can stand for a few years.”
In the winter, Caraballo beat DiZoglio’s 40-year-old overall school records with her 5:07.54 (10th all-time in area).
Danis adds to records
Already the owner of the Pinkerton record in the discus, Briana Danis added the shot put record to his resume earlier this week.
Danis threw a school-record 36-9.5 in the shot put in a dual meet against Bedford. It broke a 21-year-old school record, according to the Astros coaches. It’s also just outside of The Eagle-Tribune’s all-time leaders, which starts at 38-1.
Danis broke her own school record in the discus at the Ottaviani Invitational (133-0), and is just off Amy Desrosiers‘ area record (133-2).
