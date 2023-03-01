DERRY, N.H. — Salem High coach Rob McLaughlin had the eighth tallest player in the lineup against mighty Pinkerton Academy.
How did he know that obscure stat?
“Because the first tallest seven players are all on Pinkerton,” said McLaughlin, whose tallest player is just over 6-feet.
That was one problem, and a big one in the N.H. Division 1 tourney opener, won decisively by Pinkerton Academy, 82-46, advancing to the quarterfinals against Windham High on Saturday at 7 p.m.
In fact, the first bucket for Pinkerton, now 18-1, was scored only three seconds into the game, a tip to the wing which ended up being an alley-oop lay-in for Anthony Chinn (20 points).
That was the beginning of an all-out assault.
“We knew they were going to do it and they still did it,” smiled McLaughlin. “They are tall, they are long, they are fast, they defend and as everybody saw on the alley-oops they had, they are athletic, too.”
Pinkerton has depth, too, with 6-foot-4 Sean Jenkins and 6-foot-5 Ethan Johnston, both seniors, combining for 19 first-half points.
Pinkerton led 21-14 after one quarter and doubled the Blue Devils up, 44-22, by halftime.
In fact, Salem didn’t play badly, getting some easy hoops due to ball movement, but at times it was like a college team going against a high school team.
“When we’re playing like this we’re hard to beat,” said Anthony Chinn, who is not only 6-foot-4, but plays the game above the rim. “Those alley-oops work because of the screens our guys set. I do the easy part, laying the ball in.”
Pinkerton outscored Salem 17-2 early in the third quarter to quell any hopes of a miracle comeback.
“I was very happy with the way we shared the ball and worked on defense,” said Pinkerton coach Dave Chase “The biggest thing we’ve tried to sell our boys since we’ve been here is embrace the ‘We over me.’ That’s the way you have to play in the state tournament, especially. and I think our point guard Tyrone Chinn (11 points, 7 assists, 5 rebs.) embodies that.”
Pinkerton shot an impressive 31 for 56 from the field, and an even more impressive 25 for 36 on 2-point shots.
And after some struggles at the free throw line much of this season, the Astros made 14 of 17 from the line.
Salem High finishes the season at 6-13, but McLaughlin was anything but upset.
“The last two minutes I was talking to our younger guys on the bench about this experience, how the games in the state tournament aren’t the same as in the regular season,” he said. “We got some valuable experience here. I like the younger kids in our program.”
He also tipped his cap to his four seniors, who left on the floor to play together most of the final quarter.
“These guys had to deal with COVID and a few of them had their struggles, but were great role models for us this year,” he said, referring to Zackary Carrien (12 points), Philip Melo (7 points), Justice Casado (3 points) and David McGrail (4 points).
“That’s what this is about, learning and maturing,” he added. “This senior group did that. I want to thank them for what they did for our program.”
Pinkerton 82, Salem 46Salem (46): David McGrail 2-0-4; Justin Cassado 1-1-3; Cayden DeLeon 2-0-4; Philip Melo 2-3-7; Nolan Lumley ; Ryan Morse 1-2-4; Zackary Carrien 6-0-12; Brock James 1-0-3; Calen Smith 2-0-6; Felix Gonzalez 1-0-3; Jordan Zannini ; Brady Gaudet 0-0-0; Cooper Keenan ; Totals 18-6-46
Pinkerton (82): Brandon Gendron 1-0-3; Parker Bienvenue-Cernuda 0-0-0; John Hill 1-0-2; Anthony Chinn 8-4-20; Tyrone Chinn 3-5-11; Sean Jenkins 4-0-10; James Wallace 0-0-0; Ethan Johnston 5-0-11; Cristian Brander 0-0-0; Quinn Hammer 0-0-0; Charles Ludden 1-1-4; Tyler Herland 0-0-0; Jackson Marshall 5-3-15; 31-14-82
3-pointers: S – James, Smith 2, Gonzalez; P – Gendron, Jenkins 2, Johnston, Marshall 2
Salem 14-8-12-12—46
Pinkerton 21-23-26-12—82
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.