DERRY — With 2 yards to go and the game on the line, Pinkerton’s defense was up to the task for three plays.
With Pinkerton leading by seven points and Nashua North first-and-goal at the 2-yard line with 0:32 to play in the game, the Astros stuffed QB keeps on first and second down, and forced an incomplete pass on third down with 0:11 left on the clock.
But Titans quarterback Derek Finlay rolled to his right and ran in for a 2-yard touchdown to make it a one-point Astro lead. North then elected to go for the 2-point conversion to take the lead, and Finlay ran another keeper into the end zone.
Pinkerton’s desperation pass was intercepted, and Nashua North earned a 42-41 upset over the Astros.
“It was not a good performance,” said dejected Pinkerton head coach Brian O’Reilly. “I don’t care how many injuries we have, this is Pinkerton and the next player is supposed to step up. There were guys on this field that didn’t want to tackle people. That (game-winning) drive was very bad by us.”
After Nashua South scored three third quarter touchdowns to take a 34-27 lead into the fourth quarter, Pinkerton — playing without star running back Jacob Albert and defensive standouts Russell Patrikas and Anthony Terrenzio due to injury — seemed to retake control of the game.
The Astros opened the fourth quarter with a 12-play, 85-yard drive that Cole Yennaco ended with a 5-yard touchdown.
Pinkerton kicker Picasso Bates then booted a perfect on-side kick that was recovered by Tyler LeBlanc. Five plays later, Jake Mackiernan surged into the end zone from 12 yards out to make it 41-34 Astros with just 3:13 left in the game.
Nashua North quickly drove to the Pinkerton 44-yard line, but two holding penalties and a block in the back left the Titans first-and-36 from their own 32. But North did not lose confidence.
“We knew they couldn’t stop us,” said Finlay. “We were rolling down the field every time. The only thing that was stopping us was penalties and turnovers. After we overtime those penalties, we knew we were going to get in.”
Finlay quickly guided North to the 3-yard line, but Pinkerton didn’t make it easy.
On first-and-goal, Astro Anthony DeSalvo stuffed the QB keeper. On second down, Mackiernan and Ryan Placey combined to stuff Finlay and leave him struggling to get off the turf.
North threw on third down, but Yennaco was there in coverage to force an incomplete pass. On their final try, through, Finlay was able to finish off the upset.
“That last drive, we were given numerous opportunities to end the game, and it seemed like it didn’t matter,” said O’Reilly. “I’m very disappointed in our intensity and in our execution tonight. Even if we had hung on to win tonight, we did not play well, and it leaves a bad taste in your mouth.”
Nashua North 42, Pinkerton 41
Nashua North (4-4): 7 6 21 8 — 42
Pinkerton (6-2): 14 6 7 14 — 41
First Quarter
P — Caden Michaud 30 pass from Nathan Campos (Picasso Bates kick), 8:43
NS — Jordyn Raisanen-Andine 1 run (John Bergeron kick), 5:15
P — Campos 1 run (Bates kick), 3:08
Second Quarter
NS — Derek Finlay 4 run (kick failed), 6:33
P — Jack Mackiernan 3 run (kick failed), 2:50
Third Quarter
NS — Raisanen-Andine 1 run (Bergeron kick), 8:35
P — Michaud 76 run (Bates kick), 7:36
NS — Finlay 2 run (Bergeron kick), 5:30
NS — Finlay 14 run (Bergeron kick), 3:26
Fourth Quarter
P — Cole Yennaco 5 run (Bates kick), 6:25
P — Mackiernan 13 run (Bates kick), 3:13
NS — Finlay 3 run (Finlay rush), 0:09
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (37-315) — Cole Yennaco 15-117, Caden Michaud 5-114, Jack Mackiernan 6-46, Don Terrio 3-29, Nathan Campos 8-9; Nashua South (48-290) — Derek Finlay 21-164, Jordyn Raisanen-Andine 16-66, Jack Peters 9-47, John Barry 2-13
PASSING: Pinkerton — Campos 3-10-1, 83, Russell Patrikas 1-1-0, 3; Nashua South — Finlay 14-18-0, 149
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Michaud 2-70, Logan Gokey 1-13, Anthony DeSalvo 1-3; Nashua South — Nick DiGesse 10-96, Raisanen-Andine 2-45, Barry 1-4, Peters 1-4
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.