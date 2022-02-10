DERRY, N.H. — As Pinkerton’s Anthony Chinn skied into the air, threw down a massive two-handed dunk and hung on the rim for a few seconds, he knew a statement had been made.
“My brother (Tyrone Chinn) gave me a great pass on the breakaway, and I went up and slammed it,” said Chinn. “Everyone was hyped up after that, and we felt like no one was beating us. Everyone loves dunks, and when you can throw one down like that everyone gets going and it gives you momentum. After that, you are looking for defensive stops and more dunks.”
Facing a tied game at halftime, Chinn’s highlight-reel slam — one of three dunks on the night for the 6-foot-3 guard — highlighted a 14-2 Pinkerton run to start the third quarter, and the No. 4 Astros were rolling from there on the way to a 65-49 victory over archrival No. 13 Londonderry in the New Hampshire Division 1 first round Wednesday night.
It was sweet revenge for Pinkerton, which was eliminated by Londonderry in the first round a season ago.
“They knocked us out last year and we never want to let that happen,” said star 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Jackson Marshall, who scored a game-high 23 points. “We always want to take down Londonderry. We never want to let them leave our gym with a win. It means a lot.”
In the Division 1 quarterfinals on Saturday at 7 p.m., Pinkerton (19-3) advances to host No. 5 Portsmouth (14-5), which topped Windham 57-39 on Wednesday.
“In the first half we were a little nervous today,” said Astros coach David Chase. “The intensity wasn’t really there, and I think they were a little frustrated when the ball wasn’t going in the basket. At halftime we talked about playing more defense and creating more chances through our defense, then we got a few dunks and that really hyped the team up.”
The contest was back-and-forth for much of the first half on Wednesday. Londonderry seemed to steal the momentum going into halftime, when Kevin Rourke and hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds, then Justin Hoggard hit a 3 as time expired to make it 24-24 at the break.
“That wasn’t a good feeling to end the quarter,” said Anthony Chinn. “But this was nothing new to us. We’ve been overcoming adversity for years. We had to get it down low and play defense. We adapted, then went out and punched them in the face in the third.”
Marshall, who had a four-inch height advantage over Londonderry’s biggest player, went to work in the third quarter. He opened the scoring with a tough drive to the basket, added a smooth jumper and finished the quarter with 10 points.
Chinn added nine points in the quarter, including a pair of massive dunks, and the Astros were rolling. Pinkerton senior Aidan Kane added a dunk in the fourth quarter.
“Those dunks get everyone hyped,” said Marshall, who joked defenses always foul him before he can dunk. “That needs to happen every game. We love it. and our defense played very well after halftime.”
The Astros allowed Londonderry just six baskets after halftime, two in the closing moments with Pinkerton leading by 18.
“We were ready for this moment,” said Chinn. “It was great. These guys sent us home last year. We were prepared mentally and physically, and it felt great to get a good win.”
Pinkerton 65, Londonderry 49
Division 1 First Round
Londonderry (49): Mason Paquette 2 5-6 9, Tyler Murray 0 2-3 2, Justin Hoggard 3 0-0 8, Tyler Brown 3 0-0 6, Kevin Rourke 3 4-4 12, Mike Rosatano 4 0-3 10, Aidan Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-16 49
Pinkerton (65): Anthony Chinn 7 1-2 15, Tyrone Chinn 3 2-2 9, Aidan Kane 1 2-2 4, Anthony DeSalvo 1 1-2 3, Sean Jenkins 5 1-2 11, Jackson Marshall 7 9-12 23, Brandon Gendron 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Suarez 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 16-22 65
3-pointers: Pink — T. Chinn; Lond — Hoggard 2, Rourke 2, Rosatano 2
Londonderry (9-10): 11 13 9 16 — 49
Pinkerton (19-3): 13 11 22 19 — 65
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.