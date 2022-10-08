HAMPTON, N.H. -- Pinkerton Academy burst to a 35-0 halftime lead, coasting to a 38-0 win at winless Winnacunnet.
Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert each had a pair of touchdown runs, and junior captain Caden Michaud also scored. Senior kicker Craig Coventry made all five of his PAT kicks and pitched in with his first career field goal, a 37-yarder.
The Astros now move to 5-1 on the year and take a break from the Granite State slate on Saturday, Oct. 15, when they renew their interstate rivalry with Brockton High on the road. Winnacunnet is now winless in six trips.
PELHAM WINS FORFEIT
Pelham High remained unbeaten, accepting a forfeit from winless Division II foe Lebanon in a game that was supposed to be played on Friday night.
The Pythons now turn the corner on the D-II schedule at 6-0 and host 3-3 Milford on Friday night. The slate certainly gets interest now as Pelham then goes on the road to 6-0 Souhegan and 5-1 Hanover before the playoffs begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.