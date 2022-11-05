DERRY, N.H. – Hard to tell if Pinkerton Academy was unimpressed with Spaulding’s double-tight, double-wing, zero-splits, operate-in-a-phone booth offense or was just annoyed by it.
The Astros, seeded fourth, simply ravaged the No. 13 Red Raiders through most of the 28-7 first half and then put things in cruise control in the second, earning a trip to the NHIAA Division I semis with a 35-20 decision.
It just wasn’t that close as the margin might indicate. Cole Yennaco (18 carries, 112 yards, 3 TDs) and Jacob Albert (13-98, 1 TD) shredded the visitors for major chunks of turf for most of the night.
“All that matters in the playoffs is winning,” said Astros coach Brian O’Reilly, whose club will host the winner of Saturday’s Bishop Guertin/Dover match up in the state quarters next week. “There are no style points in the playoffs.
Much of the first half followed a truly mundane script.
— Craig Coventry buries Spaulding with kickoffs into the end zone.
— Pinkerton’s defense steps up and endures the Raiders’ taffy-pull attack.
— The Astros get great field position – three straight drives starting in Spaulding territory to open the game.
— And Pinkerton rolls to four straight touchdowns.
At the time that the Astros pulled ahead 28-0 in the second quarter, the yardage difference was massive – Pinkerton outgaining Spaulding 191-45.
“It was good to come right out and get that first one,” said Yennaco, whose 8 TDs in the past two weeks has him atop the area Granite State scoring ranks with 114 points. “Like coach said, a win in the playoffs is a good win. Just like any other game, there are things we have to correct, but this one we were definitely in control of, right from the start.”
That’s when it almost looked like the Astros lost some interest. Spaulding punched one in to end the half, making it 28-7, on a fourth-and-goal play – then went on to hold its own in an even (7-7) third quarter.
“We talked about going out there (after the break) and blowing them out,” said O’Reilly. “We did not talk at halftime about fumbling the first snap of the third quarter. And that kind of set the tone for the rest of the night.”
The outcome was never in doubt Friday night, but this Pinkerton club has a bit of a history of not sustaining leads.
The Astros led at Windham in the opener, 28-0, and that one finished at 28-27.
They led Brockton High, 35-25, in the second quarter and saw that one slip away.
And here they were in the playoff opener, helping Spaulding hang around deep into the second half.
O’Reilly didn’t see the link between the three, noting the severe heat was an issue with Windham, and Brockton’s speed was so devastating. In the end, as the coach said, a win in the playoffs is a win.
All three Yennaco TDs came on three-yard runs. Albert’s score was a pretty 13-yard sweep, and junior QB Timmy Hersom (4 of 5, 58 yards) hit sophomore Matt Morrison on an 11-yard connection for the final Astros’ score of the night.
