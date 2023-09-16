PLAISTOW, N.H. — Rocking crowd, two powerhouse bands, and a pair of hungry teams.
No chance Pinkerton Academy was about to treat Friday night’s trip to Timberlane Regional as a prelim for next week’s Mack Plaque showdown with rival Londonderry High.
“This Pinkerton team is really good. One word to describe us is just fast,” said senior Astros captain Caden Michaud. “We have speed everywhere.”
The visiting Astros moved to 3-0 in the young season, rolling up 292 yards in the first half alone on the way to a 51-13 win.
Fullback Ryan Catineau bulled in for a pair of TDs, Michaud added one touchdown by land and one through the air from Timmy Hersom, and Matt Morrison had the other score as the Astros built a 38-7 lead at the break. There would be no need for their services after intermission.
“We hadn’t even discussed Londonderry until just now, after this game,” said Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly after his crew professionally took care of the task at hand.
The Astros spread the wealth nicely as Catineau, Michaud and Morrison combined for 174 yards on 21 rushes (8.3 per carry). Hersom completed 5 of 9 for 105 yards, again all before halftime.
Things could have been worse for the hosts, now 1-2, as Pinkerton turned it over twice, including a sweet interception that Owl Jake Basnett returned 68 yards for the lone Timberlane points of the half.
“They’re pretty good. They’re big, fast and strong. They’ve got good backs. Defensively, they’re confident and they fly to the ball,” said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. “To compete at this level with these types of teams, it’s a bigger, faster, stronger thing. It’s a commitment. We’ve had a nice club the last couple years, we’re trying to get back to that level right now. They’re at that level.”
Fitzgerald’s first-teamers got one more possession in the third quarter, and they made it count with Eddie DiGiulio taking a Jeremy Mlocek swing pass and busting it for 65 yards and the score.
As was the case with the starters on the field, Pinkerton controlled the battle of the second-teamers with sophomore fullback Colin Gearing delivering a pair of TD runs.
Both teams face big ones on Friday night with Pinkerton hosting unbeaten Londonderry and the Owls facing a serious challenge from Division II state finalist Souhegan.
Pinkerton 51, Timberlane 13
Pinkerton (3-0) 14-24-0-13 – 51
Timberlane (1-2) 7-0-6-0 – 13
First Quarter
P – Ryan Catineau 4 run (Peyton Harmony kick)
P – Caden Michaud 7 run (Harmony kick)
T – Jake Basnett 68 interception return (Liam Kelley kick)
Second Quarter
P – Michaud 58 pass from Tim Hersom (Harmony kick)
P – Matt Morrison 40 run (Harmony kick)
P – Harmony 38 field goal
P – Catineau 1 run (Harmony kick)
Third Quarter
T – Eddie DiGiulio 65 pass from Jeremy Mlocek (kick wide)
Fourth Quarter
P – Colin Gearing 5 run (Jackson Kirsch kick)
P – Gearing 4 run (kick blocked)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.