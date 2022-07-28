Before he turns the corner to the 2022 high school football season, Jacob Albert had some baseball business with which he had to attend.
So as he and his Northeast Wildcats summer team finish up this week in Fort Myers, Florida, Albert closed the book on his baseball summer by committing to play at Division 1 Merrimack College.
The rising senior outfielder at Pinkerton Academy from Pelham is the second member of the Astros class of 2023 to commit to Merrimack. Catcher and fellow NE Wildcat Cole Yennaco accepted an offer from the Warriors over a year ago.
“I was in talks with them for a while. I like the school a lot. Both of my parents went there, I have a cousin there now, Cole is heading there. That really helped with the decision,” said the speedster Albert.
“I like where the program is going, with the new coach this year. It’s going to be good program going forward.”
Albert, as expected, enjoyed a huge spring for the Division I state champion Astros. The leadoff batter hit .353 and scored a team-high 20 runs on the year, patrolling center-field defensively.
“This spring I think I was able to hit velocity more,” said Albert. “I was looking to be more effective against the harder throwers. It’s been an addition to my game, just getting more comfortable with it.”
Once they return from Florida this weekend, both Albert and Yennaco will immediately change seasons, joining the Astros’ preseason regimen on a full-time basis.
“Football-wise, it starts immediately, right back into football mode,” Albert said.
“We’ve tried to train in our spare time, but it’s difficult when you’re traveling a lot. We’ve been able to get into a couple of things, but after this weekend, I will be full-time football. and Cole and I will be able to help each other out with that.”
Staying on the field will be huge. Albert got off to a monster start last fall, rushing for 465 yards and scoring four touchdowns in three games.
But a leg injury ended that season prematurely.
“The goal this year is probably just want to stay healthy and have fun, too,” Albert said. “It stinks to not be able to play and just watch your team out there. This season I want to be out there every week.”
Fortunately, Albert had baseball and the storybook run to the title to get over that disappointment.
“It definitely helped,” he said.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.