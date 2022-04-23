NASHUA — If he wasn’t going to pick up the win on the mound after a spectacular effort, it was fitting that Liam Doyle, one way or the other, would have final say in this instant Saturday evening classic here at Holman Stadium.
After dealing seven sparkling innings of three-hit ball only to see his Pinkerton Academy squad play Nashua South to a 1-1 stalemate, Doyle got the opportunity to lock down the win in the bottom half of the 10th, stepping to the plate with the score still knotted, the bases jammed and just one out.
Doyle slashed a wicked one-hopper, just off the shortstop’s glove and through the infield, to plate Tommy Rioux with the walkoff game-winner in the 2-1 thriller.
Southpaw Coastal Carolina commit Doyle dealt for seven dazzling frames, striking out 17 without a walk.
“They have a great top of the order, one through four, so we were going to stay away and work the off-speed stuff,” said Doyle, who allowed his first run in 17 innings this spring. “And then bottom of the order (5 through 9), we’re just going to try to pound the zone. I trust my defense to make enough plays. They made the plays, and we won the game.”
Doyle allowed three hits: A pair of singles and one major mistake in the sixth.
Albert De La Rosa, one of the state’s most dynamic hitters and hot professional prospect took that faux pas and drove it down the line for a home run and a 1-0 South lead.
“That kid has been seeing me for a while. We’ve been (summer) teammates for a while,” said Doyle. “I made a mistake to probably the best hitter in the state, hung a curve ball. You can’t make those mistakes if you want to win games.
“It hung a little bit in the zone, great swing by a great player. He’s an unbelievable talent, that kid.”
That advantage lasted for all of four minutes.
Astros slugger Jackson Marshall led off the bottom half of the frame and pounced on the first pitch he saw, launching the high fastball from Nolan Mederios some 360 feet in the opposite direction, over the “603 Keno” sign in left center to even the score again at 1-1.
“He hits the ball hard every time,” said Doyle of the sophomore Marshall. “Man, he put a good swing on that ball. That really got us going again. That was huge. He hit that ball way out of the stadium. That was something else.”
That’s how things would stay – for a while.
Doyle left after 99 pitches – 73 for strikes – and Pinkerton put the ball in Max Lukeman’s hands. The senior righty hung three zeroes up on the board, fanning five along the way to earn the win.
Pinkerton, which hurt itself badly by running into four outs on the base paths, caught a break in the top half of the 10th when a South runner at third slipped and couldn’t score on a wild pitch.
The Astros took advantage of it in the 10th. With one out, Rioux’s fly to right was misplayed into a two-base error. He slid up to third on a passed ball. South chose to load the bases with intentional walks to Cole Yennaco and Nick Rioux, bringing Doyle up with no place to put him.
His rocket glanced off De La Rosa’s glove and the game was over with the Astros preserving their perfect mark at 6-0.
“We have the bases loaded, they intentionally walked (two guys) to get to me. I’m just trying to hit a ball hard somewhere, make them make a play,” said Doyle. “Call it a game-winning error, a game-winning hit, all that matters is that we got the win.”
South, 4-0 on Thursday, suffered its second excruciating loss in as many days at Holman.
“It was a fun game to play,” said Doyle. “They’re a great team. They’ve definitely upgraded from last year. I’m looking forward maybe to seeing them in the playoffs at some point.”
Pinkerton 2, Nashua South 1
Pinkerton (2): Corsetto 5-0-1, Albert 5-0-0, Marshall 4-1-1, T. Rioux 4-1-0, Beaulieu 0-0-0, Yennaco 4-0-1, N. Rioux 4-0-2, Doyle 2-0-0, Lukeman 3-0-0, Barbuto 1-0-0, Horne 4-0-2, 36-2-7
RBI: Marshall, Doyle
WP: Lukeman
Nashua South (4-2): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Pinkerton (6-0): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2
