210223_et_tje_girlsbasketball_03.jpg

Pinkerton’s Avah Ingalls, center, drives towards the hoop as Windham’s Hannah Smith defends her during the first quarter of a girls basketball game. The New Hampshire basketball coaches recently named Ingalls the Division 1 Player of the Year.

The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches announced their All-State Teams for the 2021-22 season recently.

Pinkerton Academy senior Avah Ingalls highlighted the Division I girls first team, earning Player of the Year status.

She was joined on the first team by sophomore teammate Elizabeth Lavoie.

Pinkerton swept all the major awards with Lani Buskey taking Coach of the Year and Mariel Bollinger winning JV Coach of the Year.

On the boys side, three area athletes were named to the first team. They are Salem High senior Ryan Pacy and a pair from Pinkerton Academy: Junior Anthony Chinn and sophomore Jackson Marshall.

Here’s a look at the Division I All-State teams:

Boys First Team

Rob Baguidy, Sr., Goffstown; Tyler Bike, Soph., Trinity; Trevor Labrecque, Jr., Nashua North; Ryan Pacy, Sr., Salem; Jackson Marshall, Soph., Pinkerton; Anthony Chinn, Jr., Pinkerton

Boys Second Team

Brendan Graham, Sr., Alvirne; Jack Tarleton, Sr., Merrimack; Matt Santosuosso, Jr., Bishop Guertin; Aiden O’Connell, Jr., Goffstown; Mason Blondeau, Jr., Goffstown; Jack Radcliffe, Sr., Portsmouth

Area Boys on Honorable Mention

Windham: Zack St. Hilaire, Jr.

Timberlane: Sean Chanakira, Sr.

Top Boys Awards

Player of the Year: Rob Baguidy, Goffstown

Coach of the Year: Steve Lane, Nashua North

JV Coach of the Year: Chris Corey, Windham

Girls First Team

Avah Ingalls, Sr., Pinkerton; Elizabeth Lavoie, Soph., Pinkerton; Lana McCarthy, Soph., Bedford; Elizabeth Blinn, Sr., Concord; Brooke Paquette, Jr., Bishop Guertin; Ava Winterburn, Jr., Goffstown

Girls Second Team

Olivia Chau, Sr., Londonderry; Avery Romps, Soph., Portsmouth; Olivia Murray, Jr., Bishop Guertin; Bella Slover, Jr., Portsmouth; Emma Smith, Jr., Exeter; Kate Allard, Frosh., Bedford

Area Girls on Honorable Mention

Pinkerton: Kristina Packowski, Sr.

Windham: Bree Amari, Jr.; Hannah Smith, Jr.

