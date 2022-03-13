The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches announced their All-State Teams for the 2021-22 season recently.
Pinkerton Academy senior Avah Ingalls highlighted the Division I girls first team, earning Player of the Year status.
She was joined on the first team by sophomore teammate Elizabeth Lavoie.
Pinkerton swept all the major awards with Lani Buskey taking Coach of the Year and Mariel Bollinger winning JV Coach of the Year.
On the boys side, three area athletes were named to the first team. They are Salem High senior Ryan Pacy and a pair from Pinkerton Academy: Junior Anthony Chinn and sophomore Jackson Marshall.
Here’s a look at the Division I All-State teams:
Boys First Team
Rob Baguidy, Sr., Goffstown; Tyler Bike, Soph., Trinity; Trevor Labrecque, Jr., Nashua North; Ryan Pacy, Sr., Salem; Jackson Marshall, Soph., Pinkerton; Anthony Chinn, Jr., Pinkerton
Boys Second Team
Brendan Graham, Sr., Alvirne; Jack Tarleton, Sr., Merrimack; Matt Santosuosso, Jr., Bishop Guertin; Aiden O’Connell, Jr., Goffstown; Mason Blondeau, Jr., Goffstown; Jack Radcliffe, Sr., Portsmouth
Area Boys on Honorable Mention
Windham: Zack St. Hilaire, Jr.
Timberlane: Sean Chanakira, Sr.
Top Boys Awards
Player of the Year: Rob Baguidy, Goffstown
Coach of the Year: Steve Lane, Nashua North
JV Coach of the Year: Chris Corey, Windham
Girls First Team
Avah Ingalls, Sr., Pinkerton; Elizabeth Lavoie, Soph., Pinkerton; Lana McCarthy, Soph., Bedford; Elizabeth Blinn, Sr., Concord; Brooke Paquette, Jr., Bishop Guertin; Ava Winterburn, Jr., Goffstown
Girls Second Team
Olivia Chau, Sr., Londonderry; Avery Romps, Soph., Portsmouth; Olivia Murray, Jr., Bishop Guertin; Bella Slover, Jr., Portsmouth; Emma Smith, Jr., Exeter; Kate Allard, Frosh., Bedford
Area Girls on Honorable Mention
Pinkerton: Kristina Packowski, Sr.
Windham: Bree Amari, Jr.; Hannah Smith, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.