SALEM, N.H. — As she sailed over the initial hurdles, Pinkerton’s Jordan Wheaton knew she was behind.
“My block starts aren’t as good as (Bedford’s Ankia Scott),” she admitted. “I knew I had to try and push myself in the middle to pull ahead. By the third or fourth hurdle I said, ‘OK, lets go. Time to kick it in.’”
That kick was plenty enough for a repeat title.
Wheaton took charge around the 50-meter mark, then pulled away to win her second straight 100-meter hurdles title in a personal record 14.53 at the Division I track championship on Thursday night at Salem High.
The Pinkerton girls finished third as a team (75 points), while the Astro boys placed second (60 points).
“It feels really good to end this season as No. 1 in Division I in the hurdles,” said Wheaton, who was also fifth in the high jump (5-0) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (48.34). “Crossing the finish line felt so good, watching my teammates and family cheering for me and waiting for me.”
But there’s more work to be done for Wheaton at Meet of Champions next week. Namely — she finished 0.01 off the New Hampshire record.
“I’m excited I’m that close,” said Wheaton. “I was hoping to break it here, but I’ll just have to do it at Meet of Champions.”
Fellow Pinkerton star Briana Danis worried, heading into Thursday, that a lingering hip/quad injury might prevent her from winning a third straight Division I discus title.
But, with a three-peat on the line, there was no room for caution.
“I know the injury was holding me back,” said Danis. “I just went for it, and hoped and prayed I didn’t pull anything again. I thought, ‘Maybe this is going to work, maybe it’s not, but I have to try.’ Luckily it worked.”
Danis won the discus with a 122-1, more than 10 feel better than the No. 2 finisher.
The win made Danis 3 for 3 at Division Is, also winning it as a sophomore and junior. Her freshman season was cancelled due to COVID.
“I’m very excited to win my third DI title,” she said. “I said it would feel even better than the last two years, and it definitely did.”
Adding a third title for Pinkerton was Contessa Silva, who won the 3,200-meter in 11:46.86 — needing a kick in the final 100 meters to overtake and hold off Bedford’s Kelseigh O’Neil (11:47.38).
That after Silva spent most of the week working her way back from a pesky illness.
“This feels pretty good!” said Silva. “I was pretty sick this week, and I was pretty nervous going in. I think I had the flu or something.
“We started the race off a little slow, then we kicked it in. She overtook me, but I wanted it so much. I wanted to do it for the team, and I wanted to win it so much. I didn’t know if I would take it until I crossed the finish line. I really didn’t expect to win today. I was hoping top-3. So to win it felt so good.”
SALEM’S COLIZZI, JAMES SHINE
A year after finishing in second place at Division Is, Salem’s Bella Colizzi wasn’t going to settle for runner-up again.
The Blue Devil senior won the shot put with a throw of 34-6.5, edging Pinkerton’s Lillia Woods (33-6) and Salem teammate Abigail Ahlers (32-2.25).
“Last year I was only beaten by a couple of inches,” said Colizzi. “So this year I figured, why not go for it? It feels so good to win, so rewarding. I have been working a lot on my technique. I knew there was great competition, and I knew it would be a battle to the end.
“On the winning throw, I tried to keep my shoulders back like coach (Steve Abraham) is always yelling in my ear. It just felt great.”
For the Salem boys, Brock James entered Division Is with two goals — place in the top-3 and set a school record.
Check and check.
James came from behind in the final 100 meters to take third in the 1,600 in 4:28.34, setting a new school record in the process.
“Going into the race I wanted to place top-3 so I could advance to Meet of Champions,” he said. “I worked way to hard for it to end here. In the third lap I moved into fourth. Then, with about 500 meters left I decided to go for it. It seemed like I guy in front of me had a 20-meter lead on me. I caught him with 100 meters left, and took it in for the win.
“I’ve been training to get that school record, and I was always a few seconds off. But I got it today!”
Division I Championship Boys
Top team: 2. Pinkerton
Area top-6 placers:
Triple jump: Nicholas Harrington (Pinkrteon) 40-2.25; High jump: 5. Jack Conrad (W) 5-8, 6. Ryan James 39-4.75; 110 hurdles: 5. Devin Keith (P) 16.47; 100 meters: 4. Caden Michaud (P) 11.38. 5 . Braydon Parker (P) 11.54; 1,600: 3. Brock James (S) 4:28.53, 6. Christensen Kraft (P) 4:23.95; 4x100 relay: 1. Pinkerton 43.05; 400: 4. Michaud (P) 51.61, 5. Nick Harrington (P) 51.63; 300 hurdles: 3. Keith (P) 41.35, 5. Landon Mackiernan (P) 42/28; 800: 4. Nathan Binda (P) 1:58.85, 5. Theodore Davis (P) 2:00.06; 200: 4. Kevin Brooks (W) 22.72, 6. Sam Jones (S) 22.81; 4x400 relay: 1. Pinkerton 3:27.44; 4x800: 3. Pinkertpn 8:25.65
Division I Championship girls
Area top-6 placers:
Team Scores: 3. Pinkerton
Shot put: 1. Bella Colizzi (Pinkerton) 34-6.5, 2. Lillia Woods (Pinkerton) 33-6, 3. Thommy Ahlers (Salem) 33-3.35; Discus: Briana Danis (Pinkerton) 122-1, 3. Jameson (P) 95.01; Javelin: 6. Eva Franks (P) 98-11; High jump: 5. Wheaton 5-0; 100 hurdles: 1. Jordan Wheaton (P) 14.53; 100 meters: 6. Eva Roberts (12.75): 1,600: 3. Lily Thomas; 5:26.20, 4. Windham 5:28.44: 4x100 relay: 2. Pinkerton 48.94; 400: 2. Carlotte Beaudoin (Tim) 60.36, 4. Isabella Sippel (P) 60.99; 300 hurdles: 6. Wheaton (P) 38.345; 200: 1. Contessa Silva (P) 11:46.86, 4. Isabelle Groulx (P) 22:3.87; 4x400 relay: 4. Pinkerton 10:09.
