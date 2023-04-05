BOSTON — I went to a Boston Red Sox-Pittsburgh Pirates game on Monday and an NFL Draft party discussion, sort of, broke out.
Pirates rookie outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba, whose first career at-bat at Fenway Park was a wall-ball, two-RBI double, has some knowledge on the subject.
Not only did he grow up 25 miles from Dallas, Texas — and of course, a life-long Cowboys fans — but he was he an All-District quarterback in high school.
Oh yeah, he also has a kid brother, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a wide receiver out of Ohio State, who is all but assured of being drafted in the first half of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
That same kid brother, by the way, is apparently on the New England Patriots’ radar as they own the 14th overall pick and, well, they need a WR1.
“The Patriots absolutely should draft him,” said Canaan, 23, who was drafted in the fourth round out of high school by the New York Yankees, earning a $497,000 bonus.
“He’s going to win [Offensive] Rookie the Year,” Canaan predicted. “Why not? Did you see what he did at Ohio State? [Former teammate] Garrett Wilson just won Rookie of the Year.
“Jaxon’s ready. The Patriot Way is about winning, right? That’s Jaxon. He’s all about winning. In my opinion, a great fit.”
Speaking of great fits, Canaan appears to be just that with the Pirates, who acquired the minor league all-star outfielder after the 2019 season.
He is part of a new era, hopefully, as far as Pirates fans are concerned: Young, athletic and driven.
Seven of the nine starters on Monday are under 30, six under 27.
Canaan is noted for his plate discipline, averaging .267 in the minors, but with an on-base percentage of .387.
“I loved football and loved playing quarterback,” said Canaan. “But baseball was always number one with me. My brother was different.”
He and his brother, though, are sympatico when it comes to adoration. They talk every single day. Jaxon is on record saying Canaan has always been his idol. and Canaan is, well, his kid brother’s biggest fan.
When Jaxon was questioned by ESPN draft guru Todd McShay, for skipping the Ohio State playoff run this past January because of a “lingering” hamstring issue — he only played three games in 2022 — Canaan publicly jumped to his brother’s defense, tweeting:
“If he was healthy he would be playing. like what?? [We’re] not protecting our ‘Draft stock.’ They know who JSN is when healthy. [You’re] sorry @McShay13 and so wrong to be on tv making these false claims.”
Canaan defended his defense of his brother.
“It was pathetic to [imply] he wasn’t injured,” said Canaan. “Jaxon is a gamer. He’s afraid of nobody.”
While he didn’t do much, due to his hamstring, in 2022, the reason he is going to be gone by the time the first round is halfway done is because of his sophomore season in 2021.
Jaxon finished with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine TDs. His bowl game against Utah, an incredible 48-45 win for the Buckeyes, was epic: 15 receptions, 347 yards and three TDs.
Not coincidentally, Jaxon was also here for his big brother’s Fenway Week, with his dad, Madda Smith-Njigba.
“We get together for big events and this is definitely up there, Fenway Park,” said Canaan. “This place is amazing. It’s like a museum. I love this place.”
He also loves everything about his brother.
“We’re in this together,” said Canaan. “I have some experiences as a professional athlete that I can help him with. We just love each.”
One last football question, pertaining to his brother Jaxon, the Patriots, and the NFL Draft.
What impresses him most about watching his brother play football?
Canaan smiled, before answering.
“That’s easy. He’s always open,” said Canaan.
“Always?” I asked.
“Always!,” said Canaan. “You can’t cover him one-on-one.”
Could the Patriots could use one of those receivers?
Always!
