Tuesday night’s 11-inning thriller at Fenway Park had everything you could want in a baseball game.
Back and forth action. Timely home runs. Clutch late-inning hits. Drama throughout right up until the Braves finally put the Red Sox away for the 9-7 win.
Those who stuck around to the end were rewarded for their patience, but since that didn’t happen until nearly 11:30 p.m., half the stadium was already empty by the time the final out was recorded.
Even for the biggest diehards, and even for the best games, four and a half hours is a lot to ask of fans.
In an effort to help speed things up, MLB is soon expected to implement a pitch clock as part of a series of rule changes intended to improve the game’s pace of play. While the clock won’t debut in the big leagues until at least next season, it has been tested throughout the minor leagues and has significantly reduced total game times without sacrificing overall run production.
For those who have experienced it for themselves, the clock’s impact has been eye opening.
“It’s definitely a big difference,” said Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford. “When I started up here and went to Triple-A earlier in the year it was a noticeable difference in pace as far as when you get the ball and when you need to throw the ball.”
Currently the rule gives pitchers 14 seconds to deliver the next pitch with no runners on base and 18 seconds (19 in Triple-A) with runners on. Pitchers can also only step off the mound or attempt a pickoff twice per plate appearance, and if a pitcher attempts a third they either have to throw the runner out or they automatically advance on a balk.
As with any potential rule change, the pitch clock has supporters and detractors, but among the handful of Red Sox players who have experienced the clock in the minors the general consensus seems to be that the clock is good, but that it needs some more fine tuning before debuting in the majors.
“I love it. I’m hopeful for it, it definitely made the games faster, a lot of the games were under two and a half hours,” said outfielder Rob Refsnyder, who started the season in Triple-A with the Worcester Red Sox. “I’m sure they’ll find a good compromise, maybe a little more time on the pitch clock when nobody is on, maybe a little bit more when guys are on base, but I thought it was great.”
“My biggest thing is Triple-A it doesn’t stop when you come set,” said starting pitcher Josh Winckowski, echoing a concern also raised by reliever Ryan Brasier. “Sometimes runners at first base are sitting there watching you get to three and two seconds and it’s almost like a starter gun for sprinters.”
The main benefit of the clock, its supporters argue, is that it eliminates pointless downtime between pitches without cutting down on actual gameplay. Though often thought of as a rule primarily affecting pitchers, players note that it can have an equally big impact on batters, especially ones with a lengthy routine between pitches like how Nomar Garciaparra famously used to adjust his gloves after every pitch.
Pitchers coming up to the big leagues who are already used to the pitch clock say that’s one of the biggest differences they’ve noticed.
“Coming up here people always say the game speeds up on you at this level, and for me it was almost the game slowed down because every hitter takes a billion seconds to get into the box,” Winckowski said. “I think both sides will be affected but if they do it right it could be a benefit, they just have to do it right.”
But those who aren’t fans say the new rule has made them feel rushed.
“It’s really quick, so when you’re ready to start your pitch it’s already at 12, 13, 14 seconds so you get desperate and you want to make that pitch quick,” said left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez via translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “It’s definitely something that we need to get used to but I think it’s a little too quick for between pitches.”
Because the pitch clock isn’t being used for big leaguers doing rehab assignments, not everybody who has pitched in the minors this season has gotten the full experience. But with the new rule likely coming to the majors by next spring, it’s soon going to be a fact of life for everyone.
“I had my doubts about it if it was kind of a gimmick thing, but the stats don’t lie, right? The games are faster,” Refsnyder said. “I think there is a lot of unnecessary time between pitches that we’ve become accustomed to and I don’t think we really need it. I know I don’t speak for the vast majority, I’m sure it’s going to be kind of split, but from my experience it was good.”
