High school baseball players from all over the country live the dream every day they swing a bat or put on a glove … Major League Baseball.
Frankie Melendez was no different. And then one weekend this past fall he stepped onto the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Life changed in an instant for the Central Catholic junior. Sure, baseball remained a giant piece of the Raider righty’s life. But another dream, actually a couple of them, bubbled to the surface at West Point.
“Aviation is something I always thought about as a kid. I want to fly,” Melendez said. “I want to serve my country. I want to do the things I’ve wanted to do. West Point gives me the chance to do all of them.”
So while the recruiting process was just starting for Melendez -- schools like Boston College and UMass Lowell had reached out -- it came to an end just as quickly when the Raider verbally committed to pitch for the Cadets.
Melendez remains a ways away from the process -- a congressional appointment to the academy is still required, but a career in the military will be priority one.
“I want to fly Apache attack helicopters,” explained Melendez. “West Point has amazing academics. It’s basically like the Ivy League. For them to be able to supply the future in aviation and baseball there, it’s just a dream. I saw right away on the visit in September, I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
His coach at Central, John Sexton, who like Melendez is a Lowell native, says West Point will be getting a good one.
“West Point began recruiting him last summer after they saw him pitch in a tournament in Georgia,” said Sexton of the right who is 1-1 with a 0.48 ERA.
“I think there’s a lot more in the tank as he continues to mature and work on his body. He’s athletic and has a fast arm. I think you’ll see another jump in (velocity) as we move forward.”
Along with the structured academics and regimen at West Point, Melendez said the way that the folks there treated his dad on the visit meant so much.
“My dad suffered two strokes so things have been turned around family wise at home. When I went down there, they went out of their way for him,” said Melendez. “We went to a football game there, and of course, it was crazy. They gave us a military police escort for him and made it a priority to make him comfortable and be there.”
Dad is on the road to recovery. In fact, he’s been able to watch Frankie work this spring for the Raiders.
“He’s doing well. The first stroke was mid-May last year and it hit him pretty hard. It was kind of unexpected,” said Frankie. “He’s the strongest guy I know, he pushes for every day. The second one he just had has hit really hard, but I’ve seen the improvement the past couple of months. It’s 100 percent important that he’s been at my games.
“It means everything.”
The amazing West Point education does come with a price. In Melendez’ case, flying helicopters, it requires 12 years of services.
Said Melendez, “It was a discussion I needed to have, before committing, but it’s not a big deal. I have wanted to do this my whole life.”
Go-Go delivers
You just won't find a bigger money effort than what Ryan Gomez gave Salem on Tuesday afternoon.
Coach Dan Keleher's Blue Devils were reeling a little bit, falling to 2-7 off a tough 11-7 loss to Bedford, Salem's fourth defeat in a row on Monday.
They then had to make the trip to Hampton Beach for a date with 7-2 Winnacunnet, the choice of many to challenge for a state title come June.
So, all the Husson College-bound righty does is step up and sit the Warriors down to the tune of a three-hit, six-strikeout complete-game shutout.
Salem probably could have expected this kind of work from Gomez, who has been a battler for two years now.
Gomez now has all three Salem wins, including a five-hit, 14-strikeout effort vs. Spaulding.
The Blue Devils now look to creep closer to the .500 mark on Friday when they host Timberlane.
Odds and Ends
Hitters hit and players play. So goes the senior season at Phillips Academy for Haverhill’s Tommy McAndrews.
The Fordham-bound catcher is hitting .344 with a homer and 11 RBIs as the backbone of the Big Blue program. …
Interesting schedule shift on Saturday, Kentucky Derby Day for many. At 10 a.m., Lawrence High School heads to Trinity Stadium to battle Haverhill High.
