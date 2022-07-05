Nick Pivetta was bound to have an off night sooner or later.
Over the past two months Pivetta has been lights out, and coming into Tuesday's start he'd gone 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA over his prior 11 starts. Pivetta can make a strong case he's been Boston's best starting pitcher this season, but you wouldn't have known it Tuesday as he got knocked around for a season-high seven runs in the Red Sox 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Pivetta's outing was actually a lot weirder than the final line would suggest. He started off by loading the bases and allowing a three-run double to Kevin Kiermaier in the top of the first. He followed that with four shutout innings before everything came unglued in the top of the sixth.
Even while things were ostensibly going well there were signs of trouble. Pivetta only drew five swing-and-misses the whole start, and in the top of the fifth he nearly sparked his second benches clearing incident in two starts after missing up and in to Yandy Diaz and shouting in frustration with such ferocity that Diaz initially thought he'd tried to hit him.
The Red Sox did have some chances to make things interesting after Tampa took the lead, especially after loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but Trevor Story popped out to end the game. Up until the point Tampa got to Pivetta the Red Sox did have plenty to be excited about.
Two days after getting seven stitches in his leg after getting spiked by Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras in a close play at second base, Xander Bogaerts returned to the lineup and hit a towering home run in his first plate appearance back. The shortstop smoked a Jeffrey Springs fastball 413 feet to straightaway center field for a two-run shot in the bottom of the first, and the following inning Trevor Story tied the game with a solo home run, his 14th of the year.
The homer was a long time coming for Bogaerts, who came into Tuesday having gone 25 games and 106 plate appearances since his last homer. Despite his lack of power Bogaerts has still been highly productive throughout that stretch, posting a .304 average and .767 OPS while helping the Red Sox to an 18-7 record.
Bogaerts finished 1 for 3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly along with the homer.
The Red Sox also had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth after getting runners on second and third with no outs, but couldn't get anything across the plate. The Rays quickly made them pay by batting around with four runs in the sixth and tacked on another against the struggling Hansel Robles in the seventh.
Now Boston will look to Wednesday's rubber match in hopes to capturing their first series win against an AL East opponent all season.
