It’s been a roller coaster of a first half for Nick Pivetta.
Coming out of spring training Pivetta was a mess. Over his first five starts he went 0-4 with an 7.84 ERA, allowing 18 earned runs in 20.2 innings while opposing batters hit .305 against him.
Then Pivetta settled in and was lights out. In 11 starts between May 7 and June 29 he went 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs in 74 innings while holding the opposition to just .184. He lowered his season ERA to 3.23 and entering July had a strong case for an All-Star nod.
But since July began the wheels have come off. In his last three starts Pivetta is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA, allowing 20 earned runs in 13.1 innings, including at least six in each outing. His season reached its nadir Saturday when he allowed seven runs over 4.1 innings in a 14-1 loss to the Yankees, a slog of an outing punctuated by home runs allowed to Matt Carpenter and Aaron Judge, each of whom would go deep against Red Sox relievers later in the game as well.
The way things have been going, the All-Star Break couldn’t come quickly enough for Pivetta.
On some level it’s not surprising Pivetta has hit a wall. He is the only Red Sox pitcher to make all of his starts and has thrown 36.2 more innings than Nathan Eovaldi, who ranks second on the team even though he missed five weeks due to injury. He and every other pitcher in baseball also had to contend with the lockout and a condensed spring training, which has led to a rash of injuries across the game.
Even granting all of that, the Red Sox need Pivetta to rediscover his late-spring form.
Pivetta’s recent struggles have coincided with a brutal run of injuries that have seen every other regular starter wind up on the injured list. With the other four rotation spots filled by rookies, Pivetta wasn’t able to pick up the staff and the Red Sox have fallen below the playoff cutline as a result.
Now the staff is starting to get healthy, with Chris Sale and Eovaldi both returning this week, but with such a crowded AL Wild Card field to contend with the Red Sox can’t afford any weak links.
Will a little rest and a chance to reset be what the doctor ordered? The Red Sox better hope so, because if Pivetta can’t bounce back it’s going to be that much harder to keep up with the AL’s best in the second half.
