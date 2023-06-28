The swing felt smooth, and the mechanics sound, but Rachel Moore still didn’t know quite what to expect heading into this spring, her third with Tufts University softball.
“I made a few mechanical adjustments, and I was feeling confident about my swing in the offseason,” said the Plaistow, N.H., resident. “But you never really know until you face other teams and see how you adapt to different pitchers. Thankfully, that confidence transferred over to the games.”
As it turned out, that swing was ready to make some history.
Following two solid seasons, Moore exploded onto the scene this spring. She hit a scintillating .427 (64 for 150) with 43 runs and 38 RBIs, hit seven home runs, was 13 for 13 on stolen bases and struck out just eight times in 45 games for a Tufts squad that went 40-6 and advanced to the NCAA Division 3 Regionals.
With that, Moore became the fourth player in Tufts history to be named a First-Team National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division 3 All-Americans, and the first since 2015.
Moore was also named NESCAC Co-Player of the Year, the 11th Jumbo to receive the honor, and again the first since 2015. It was the senior’s first time making an All-NESCAC team.
“It means a lot and still feels surreal to be an All-American,” she said. “My coach told me one-on-one in our end-of-season meeting. She said she wanted to tell me face-to-face, rather than me finding out through social media a few days later. I’m so grateful to be a part of this program. I’ve never played on such a talented team in all my years of competing. It is a huge honor. To be grouped with those players is extremely humbling.
“I remember finding out (about being NESCAC Player of the Year) in the locker room right before our first Regional game. I was very honored and lucky to be surrounded by such supportive teammates, but in the moment I was much more focused on the larger goal of winning Regionals.”
It was quite an emergence for Moore, a two-time Eagle-Tribune softball All-Star while at Phillips Academy, who hit .453 as a senior for the Blue Blue.
After her freshman season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore produced two solid seasons for Tufts. He hit .296 with 12 runs and eight RBIs in 25 games 2021, and .293 with 29 runs and 16 RBIs in 45 games in 2022.
She then set her focus on building for an even bigger season in 2023.
“I did make a few mechanical changes that I worked on over the summer and into the fall,” she said. “But I think my biggest adjustment was my mindset. I was much more comfortable and confident in the batters box, which goes a long way in a sport as mental as softball.”
Moore opened the spring with a 16-game hitting streak — which included 10 multi-hit games — then followed that with an 11-game hit streak. She went hitless in just four games all season.
“One of my favorite personal highlights was hitting the game-winning home run in a tight game against Babson, which is where my older sister went and played softball,” said Moore. “But overall, although we didn’t get the desired outcome in our final game of the year (4-1 Regionals loss to Moravian University in 8 innings), my favorite moment of the season would be tying it up in the bottom of the seventh after a 24-hour rain delay to force extra innings.”
While she has graduated, Moore has one year of softball left to play as a Jumbo, thanks to the year she lost to the COVID pandemic.
“I’m so excited to be using my extra year of eligibility to play one more year of college softball at Tufts,” she said. “Meanwhile, I’ll be pursuing my Master’s degree in environmental engineering. I can’t wait.”
