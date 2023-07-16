Eighteen holes into the biggest day of his golfing life, Jack Pepin had 10 free minutes.
Down four holes – and reeling -- to Rob Henley in the 36-hole New Hampshire Amateur Championship match, Pepin didn’t hit the rest room or grab a hot dog or peanut butter crackers even. The 19-year-old didn’t rest, either. Spraying the ball off the tee like a roman candle, he chose a quick sprint to the range instead.
“If I was hitting driver better, I would have gone right to the tee box,” said Plaistow’s Pepin. “It was so bad, going both ways off the tee, That’s pretty odd for me. Usually that means it can be something simple to fix. My dad was there, watching me hit a few, and I was able to fix it. But yes, there was a little bit of pressure trying to figure out what was going on.”
It turned out to be the best choice – again of his golfing life. Pepin found his tee ball, and the red-hot putter took care of the rest, winning the 2023 NH Amateur in a dramatic, 37-hole win.
The Southern New Hampshire University junior joins some of the best local amateurs ever, able to claim the title – players like Atkinson’s Joe Leavitt and Windham’s Connor Greenleaf.
“There definitely hasn’t been a bigger win for me,” said Pepin. The past year I have really been working on my game. After my first semester at college, I got into a bit of a slump, and I’ve been trying to come out of it since.
“This was pretty cool. I had a lot of friends and family around, so it was a great feeling.”
Victory took Pepin’s very best. He shot 69 in the afternoon, after a morning 74, with six second-round birdies – nine for the day.
And still, Henley forced the former Timberlane Owl to work overtime, a sudden-death session that Pepin almost never saw.
Down 1 on the 18th tee, Pepin needed to win the hole to extend the match. Fortunately, his ownership on 18 – with two birdies to clinch his semifinal and quarterfinal wins on Friday – lingered into Saturday when his tourney life was on the line.
A solid drive and a laser-guided 54-degree wedge left Pepin about eight feet from an equalizing birdie. And, per usual this week, the putter was true.
“I got the putter going when I needed it in match-play,” said Pepin, whose previous best in this event was the Round of 32.
A Pepin par on the playoff hole sent the Atkinson CC contingent into a frenzy as Henley bogeyed, clinching the title.
