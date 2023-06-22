You can go up and down the lineups of more than a handful of local teams and feel the impact of former Andover High great Mark Grams, who has spent decades as one of the game’s top hitting gurus.
So, when news of Grams’ recent cancer diagnosis spread through the baseball community, many were affected.
None were hit like the Andover Golden Warriors, who are coached by Mark’s brother, Danny.
The Warriors, most of whom have had some interaction with Mark through the years, took it to heart.
“The kids have rallied behind him. I’m proud of them,” Danny, who led the Warriors to an unexpected rock-sold 15-6 campaign, said during the season.
Sometimes, baseball takes a back seat. The Warriors definitely understood that fact.
“We dedicated the season to him,” said senior captain Chase Lembo. “I mean, it’s the coach’s brother, and he has cancer. It makes you want to play for him more. You want to do everything you can for him.”
The Warriors wore special stickers for men’s breast cancer awareness on their helmets. They were uplifted seeing Mark at games early in the year. and you could see their determination as they overachieved, hanging in the fight for the Merrimack Valley Conference title right into the last week of the regular season.
Respect for Grams flowed all season long and it even trickled into coach Rick Quattrocchi’s Warrior softball team, a handful of whom had been Mark’s students in the batting cage as well.
“I worked with him a couple times back when I was younger, and he’s a really good dude,” Lembo said. “It’s definitely sad. He’s a guy who cares about what he is doing, cares about the kids he’s working with and teaching.”
The Warriors certainly drew on Grams’ inspiration in a season chock-full of nail-biters and a streak of three walk-off wins in a two-week span.
In the 15-5 regular season, the Warriors were 9-3 in games that were separated by one or two runs.
They were simply relentless to the very last out.
Of course, the senior quartet of Braeden Archambault, Lembo, Jack Gruenberg and John Bessette led the way.
Archambault hit .454, a two-sport captain who Danny Grams called the “best outfielder in the state.” Gruenberg hit .345 and Lembo .429, while Bessette was money in the middle at shortstop.
But this group built for the future, too. The sophomore battery of Chris Jaillett, an all-scholastic lefty, and Ryan Jaillet, have the chance to be program cornerstones.
Not that it’s ever gone away, but Andover baseball is clearly back and here for the long haul.
BASEBALL PLAYER, FOOTBALL MENTALITY
The New England high school baseball season can be cruel. Back in the day, before analytics polluted the game at higher levels, things like guts, resilience and grit mattered.
Nobody was grittier this spring than Pinkerton Academy’s Cole Yennaco.
The senior, who had been a dominant offensive player for two years in New Hampshire Division I, got off to a brutal start at the plate, the kind of start that can poison a 20-game sprint of a season.
The mark of consistency — he hit .344 as a sophomore and .338 as a second-team all-state junior — the Merrimack College-bound Yennaco stumbled hard out of the gate this spring to the tune of 2 for 30, a stretch that included an 0 for 20.
Part of it was bad luck. But technically, he had issues too.
“My consensus on what happened was that I trained more than ever and trained the wrong way with a lot of soft toss, trying to hit home runs indoors,” said Yennaco. “My swing ended up very launch-angle-y, and it didn’t translate well into games. I had to make that adjustment over the first half of the season.”
Many a lesser student-athlete would have buckled. Not Yennaco.
“Having the baseball background with my family, the good support group around me was so important,” said Yennaco, whose dad Jay reached triple-A ball as a pitcher with the Red Sox and Blue Jays. “They were able to talk me through it, help me get through it and understand it.”
But there was more. Yennaco was one of the Granite State’s elite fullback-linebackers this past fall, a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. The football attitude played a huge role, too.
“I’m a fairly mentally tough kid,” he said. “It’s probably something I picked from coach (Brian) O’Reilly along the line. You need a mentality like that to survive, not just in sports but in life.”
One thing that never wavered was Yennaco’s defense, as evidenced by the two sweet pickoffs he had in the state title game against Londonderry.
And when he started to hit, he came up big. The Lancers chose to pitch to him twice late with first base open in the title game. All-state righty Connor Fennell got Yennaco the first time. But in the top of the ninth, Yennaco made them pay for the bad choice and took him to the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium wall for a tie-breaking RBI double.
Including the Astros’ four playoff games, Yennaco closed on a 12 for 23 tear over the final nine games, scoring 10 runs and driving in 11.
“It was a noticeable difference,” said Yennaco. “I think it says something with the way I was struggling and still had some of the most RBIs (18) on the team for the year. I hit when it mattered.”
TWO FOR THE (SAME) ROAD
They live down the street from each other in Haverhill, have roots in two very well-known Lawrence-nurtured sports families and probably have played thousands of holes of golf together in their free time.
Yet, there is one thing that Haverhill High grad Ryan Bateman and Whittier Tech grad Will Halloran have never and may never do.
“We’ve never played together on the same team,” said Halloran, who just finished up his Wildcats career and heads to Salem State in the fall to study criminal justice and fire science. “It definitely stunk that we’ve never played together, but it’s always been great to play against him.”
Two of the great unsung types from the region, each leaves a solid legacy behind.
“He’s such a terrific kid, great kid on and off the field, one of the best,” said Whittier Tech assistant Bill Yameen of Halloran.
Bateman was the brightest spot on a Hillies team that struggled this spring. A first-team all-conference choice headed to Merrimack in the fall, he hit .420 this spring.
RANGERS PERSPECTIVE
When you think of the Methuen High baseball run to the State Final Four, the word special pops to mind. What an amazing ride from 1-7 to the Division 1 semifinals.
But think about the impact a run like this can have in multiple sports down the road.
First, there is the “stay at home” argument that got an amazing boost of energy.
These Rangers, under coach Cam Roper, got to experience what it feels like to put a whole town on their backs. The experience of playing with the kids you grew up with for your home town is an advantage that MIAA school don’t promote enough.
Few schools fight the fight like Methuen has recently under AD Matt Curran. It’s easy to see in the results. Pick the sport.
Then, there is Methuen’s role in the “public vs. private” debate. The little baseball team that could — seeded 21st — played with and beat the big boys, public and private.
Out of 20 Final Four teams in baseball, there were only three private schools and no state champs. Methuen’s run proved that, yes, it can happen.
The Rangers are to be commended for the history they made and for what they have accomplished.
Time to rebuild for sure. You don’t replace a senior class like this in a flash.
“Twelve seniors led us on this run,” said Roper. “I’m going to miss them all.”
A LOOK AHEAD
Picking favorites in the 2024 MVC baseball races might border on the impossible.
In Division 1, champion Central takes a massive graduation hit, losing as many as seven starters, including the Stonehill pair — Kearney and Melendez.
Andover’s senior quartet of Lembo, Bessette, Archambault and Gruenberg were the heart of their second-place team. Methuen loses a dozen seniors, as well. Haverhill and Lawrence have such major strides to make.
And then there is North Andover, which at times started six-to-seven freshmen and sophomores. How much has that group learned? You’re talking mega-intrigue.
Chelmsford, the D-2 champ, loses Braydon Gray, but Matt Stuart ranks right there among the top members of the Class of 2025 in the Bay State.
All that makes for a heck of a lot of intrigue as things unfold next spring.
