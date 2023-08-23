SALEM, N.H. — With nearly five decades of dedication to baseball in Salem, Dan Keleher Sr., affected the lives of hundreds of young athletes.
His son, also Dan, got a recent lesson on just how impactful his dad, who passed away this summer, really was, courtesy of Aaron Wasson.
“After I heard the news about him dying, I felt really bad,” said Salem High incoming junior Aaron Wasson. “‘Big K’ was always there, especially for baseball. He was a well-known figure here, always supporting us at games … just an all-around great guy. I felt like we had to do something. I talked to (varsity football coach Steve Abraham) and he was all for it. We figured that ‘Coach Keleher’ would love it. and he did.”
This fall, thanks to Wasson, each member of the Salem High football program will wear a “Big K” sticker on their helmet, the season being dedicated to his memory.
“He just came into the office (last week) to show me, and he blew me away,” said Dan Jr., who coaches Wasson, a lineman in the fall and pitcher/infielder in the spring for the Blue Devils.
Keleher Sr., passed away at the age of 79 in July. A former Moynihan Lumber Award honoree for his devotion to local sports, his teams won five state titles with the Senior Babe Ruth program he made popular, the Salem Cardinals.
“Knowing how much ‘Big K’ meant to me, I always felt like he impacted a lot of kids in town,” said Wasson. “He was one of the best guys I’ve ever been around in a dugout. For the time I knew him, he meant a lot to me.”
Wasson is hoping that when the Blue Devils “Play for Big K,” it will help serve as motivation, coming off a tough, un-Salem-like, 2022 season.
“We have a lot of depth this year, a lot of players coming up who are pretty good,” said Wasson. “The energy really feels different in the locker room. We’re confident in what we have in there and we feel like it’s going to be a good year.”
Coach Abraham noted that Wasson, as one of his leaders, kicked off the season on a high for sure.
“When Coach K’s father passed away, Aaron, one of our junior team leaders, said he wanted to do it. Aaron organized it, all on his own,” said Abraham. “Big K was at all the football games and basketball games. He was in the dugout with those guys. Aaron just thought of a great way to honor a good man.”
