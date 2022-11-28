NORTH ANDOVER — Rolling to a dominant 8-1 record and a bowl game victory were already tremendous accomplishments for the Brooks School football team this fall, a year after finishing 1-7 and two years removed from losing the entire 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the 2022 football season was about far more than wins and losses for Brooks.
Each and every victory, and every big play, was in honor of their late teammate, Preston Settles.
“Preston was the driving factor in all of our success,” said star quarterback Michael Wolfendale of Methuen. “Every practice, he motivated us to get better. Whenever we felt as though we had reached our limit, his memory pushed us through and helped us reach a new level.
It was because of Preston that we were able to achieve this amount of success. Preston was always on our minds before, during, and after games. His memory motivated us to always compete no matter what the circumstances were.”
Brooks’ 8-1 record — 7-0 in their conference — marked the program’s best record in more than 15 seasons. The Green and White twice won seven games in that stretch.
The victory in the Dave Coratti Bowl — 21-12 over St. Sebastian — was the first bowl game victory for Brooks since the 2017 Ken O’Keefe Bowl, led by now-Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
And that success was dedicated to Settles, who passed away in February during his freshman year at Brooks.
“It meant everything to us to do what we did this year,” said top receiver/linebacker Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andover. “Going into the year, after losing a brother of ours (Settles) and going 1-7 last year, I think everyone feared the bottom. All of the returning guys have vivid memories of losing game after game, and the pain we were dealt with losing our brother. It was more than enough to drive us.
“We tried to embody everything (Settles) stood for every time we stepped on the field. He had an infectious positive attitude, and we tried to have that every time we were playing. When things didn’t go our way or we needed to come up big, it was easy to think of him and remember our reason.”
DOMINANT DEFENSE, OFFENSE
Linebacker Joel Mireles of Lawrence and University of Buffalo-bound Conners-McCarthy led a stellar defense that surrendered just 14.2 points per game, including 19 combined in their final three games.
“All my life I’ve been on teams that weren’t really winning teams,” said Mireles. “I started my first two years at Austin Prep and we didn’t really have a lot of success, and then last year at Brooks we didn’t have a great year. So just having an amazing year this year with this team and winning it all meant so much to me. A lot of kids from where I come from don’t get the opportunity to play big games.
“We dedicated this season to Preston. We played every game with our hearts and made sure we had fun doing it because that’s how Preston was. Preston would put so much heart into everything he did and made sure everyone around him was having fun. I wanted to do this for Preston and his family.”
QB Wolfendale — who committed to Bowdoin College in August — and running back Darnell Pierre led an offense that averaged 34.3 points per game.
“I fully believed that this team was capable of being NEPSAC champions from the beginning,” said Wolfendale. “We had all the pieces we needed to be successful. We had unbelievable coaches who truly cared about us and our success. We had great talent at every position on the field as well, but more importantly, everyone on the team cared about one another like they were family. We all looked out for each other. No one cared about individual stats or accomplishments. We all wanted to succeed as a team. Everyone bought in.”
After a Week 2 loss to Governor’s Academy (27-24), Brooks won its final seven, all but two of those victory by at least two scores.
“I really had no idea how good we’d be,” said Conners-McCarthy. “People would ask and I’d say ‘We won’t know until we know,’ or something like that. I did know we had an extremely strong bond, we struggled together and it created a family. Everyone bought in, even the freshmen. The love we had for each other gave us a chance no matter who was across from us.
“I had a really good feeling the week after we lost to Govs. In the locker room afterwards, I looked at the guys and everyone was emotional because we felt like we should’ve had that game. When we walked out of that locker room, we knew it was time to really lock in. We weren’t the same team after that.”
Added Mireles: “We knew Preston was watching over us and we knew he had our backs. So we made sure we had his. We played with everything in us for him. Preston was heart of the team. Preston’s memory was all we would talk about for motivation. We always thought of him and would always talk about doing this for him.”
After everything, Brooks coach Pat Foley couldn’t have been more proud of his team.
“I’m incredibly proud of the whole team and also incredibly happy for them all,” said Foley. “Going back to last winter, you could see their dedication and a change in their mindset to really play for each other. That carried into the summer and throughout this fall. It’s a great feeling to see all of their hard work and dedication really pay off this year.”
