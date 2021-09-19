It’s been a long time since the Red Sox have been involved in a playoff chase like this.
With two weeks to play in the season, Boston is locked in a three-way battle with divisional rivals New York and Toronto for the two American League Wild Card spots. It’s the first time since MLB adopted the current one-game Wild Card playoff format in 2012 that the Red Sox have been in such a high-stakes spot this late in the season. Usually they’re either safely in the field or far from contention.
For all the angst surround this year’s team, all the second half struggles, defensive breakdowns and COVID-19 infections, the Red Sox are still here. Now fans could be in for the most exciting finish to a regular season we’ve seen in a generation.
When was the last time Boston was involved in a truly great playoff chase? All four of the World Series championship teams made the playoffs without too much drama, and the 2011 team’s collapse felt more like something out of a slasher flick than the joyous late-summer thrill ride these chases are supposed to be.
Obviously, there are a few in years past that stand out above the rest. The Impossible Dream season of 1967 changed everything and established Red Sox Nation as we know it. The 1978 team, despite its disappointing finish and light-hitting Yankees shortstop Bucky Dent elevation to local infamy, did win its final eight games to force that decisive tiebreaker with New York.
Within my millennial lifetime, the 2003 Red Sox stand out as one of the most exciting and entertaining teams in recent club history. That summer we saw the emergence of David Ortiz, Bill Mueller winning the batting title, “Cowboy Up” and an incredible September in which the Red Sox went 17-9 to beat out the Mariners for the Wild Card and return to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
That season concluded with the epic seven-game ALCS showdown against the Yankees that featured a benches clearing brawl and Aaron Boone’s walk-off, series-winning home run. It also set the table for all of the drama to come in 2004, and for fans of a certain age that two-year stretch sparked an enduring love that persists to this day.
Could this be that season for a new generation of fans?
Obviously, things are different now than they were in the early to mid 2000s. The Curse is long dead and the Red Sox are only a few years removed from their last title. Baseball doesn’t occupy its same position in the sporting landscape, and within Boston the Red Sox have been surpassed by the Patriots as the biggest team in town.
This team is also in an awkward place where it has both overachieved and disappointed, and the club’s failure to reach baseball’s 85% vaccination threshold is probably making it difficult for some to fully embrace this group.
But Boston loves a winner more than anything else, and if the team finishes strong and makes the playoffs after everything that’s happened these past few months, it will have a chance to re-write its legacy and go down as one of the most memorable teams in club history.
