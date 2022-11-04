PLAISTOW – Almost one year after torn left-knee ligaments ended his season in a Division II semifinal victory, Dan Post returned to the Timberlane starting lineup Friday night for the first round of the Division I playoffs.
Unfortunately, the running back was forced from the game on the second play of the fourth quarter with a right-knee injury. But that was after Post scored all three Owl touchdowns in a 20-14 victory over visiting Concord.
A week after taking one handoff in a loss at Portsmouth, Post shouldered the load early against the Crimson Tide, handling 10 of the Owls’ 18 first-half rushes.
“He’s been ready to go,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said of Post. “He’s actually had to play a little more defense than we expected … so we were kind of managing him a little bit. But he spoke to me this week and he said he wanted the football. He’s a senior all-state running back and he makes plays for us.”
After Concord took the initial lead, scoring five plays after Timberlane muffed the opening kickoff, Post immediately answered with four carries on the Owls ensuing nine-play drive. He handled the final 31 yards by busting a beautiful counter trap as Timberlane tied the score at 7.
“He was hot early,” Fitzgerald said. “He told me he wanted the football. He’s missed getting the football. We gave it to him, and he was pretty effective.”
Concord didn’t flinch with a 71-yard drive for a 14-7 advantage with 2:09 left in the first. Timberlane responded with a 71-yard drive of its own but it was much quicker than the Tide’s eight-play possession.
One play after Nathan Galbraith’s score, Matt Williams took a sweep 68 yards to the Concord 3, whereupon Post punched it in on the ensuing play.
Timberlane, which had a three-and-out on its third possession, regained the football at its own 21 with 1:55 left in the half following a Concord punt.
Nine time-managed plays later, the Owls were at the Concord 7 with a tad more than 6 seconds remaining, and Fitzgerald sent out the field-goal unit for a Harrison Bloom 24-yard field goal attempt.
“We haven’t run two-minute (offense) but once this season, I think,” said quarterback Dom Coppeta, who completed four of his five passes on the possession for 41 yards. “To run it in a playoff game we executed it really well.”
Trying to ice Bloom, Concord coach James Corkum called a timeout.
That’s when Fitzgerald changed his mind and sent his offense back out.
“That’s kind of his style,” Coppeta said of his coach. “Just go for it all, and we knew it was going to work.”
Coppeta hooked up with Jaden Mwangi, who dove out of bounds at the 2 to stop the clock. Post then scored his third touchdown as the first half expired.
“I thought we had a chance down there,” Fitzgerald said. “At that time, I felt good about our offense. So, I thought even if we didn’t get the score, we’d be able to move the ball in the second half. As it turned out we didn’t, so that was a big play.
“That was what the thought process was. I felt good about what we had offensively, so I tried to go for the lead there in the first half. I thought our quarterback did a great job with the clock.”
Defenses prevailed after intermission, as Timberlane limited Concord to 55 yards and secured the victory when Kaeleb Moley recovered a muffed Crimson Tide punt with 2:35 left in the match.
Now the sixth-seeded Owls (8-2) travel to face No. 3 Exeter, which received a bye this week despite losing to the Owls 27-23 on Sept. 30.
“We’ll try to get better like we do every week,” Fitzgerald said. “(Exeter) is a good football program, and we’ll have our hands full. But we feel we’re a pretty good football team, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.