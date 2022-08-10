The news, at least through the early days of training camp, has not been positive for the New England Patriots. Thursday night, in an instant, could change all that.
Per usual, Bill Belichick wasn’t exactly generous with any indications on who will and won’t play in the Patriots’ exhibition opener on Thursday at Gillette Stadium (7 p.m. kickoff). When asked about Mac Jones potentially playing, the coach noted, “We haven't even had those conversations yet.” That was Tuesday.
Sources close to the team, including ESPN’s Mike Reiss who Tweeted Wednesday “Rookie QB Bailey Zappe should see plenty of work behind Brian Hoyer in Thursday’s preseason opener,” seeming to be hinting that Mac’s work would be limited at best. He could potentially get the night off.
Assuming Mac does little to nothing in the game, here are five points of interest that should keep you watching football and not snap over to Orioles and Red Sox.
RATING THOSE ROOKIES
It seems like each day in camp a different rookie has popped.
Receiver Tyquan Thornton has garnered the most attention. The speedster out of Baylor has popped together his share of viral video in camp, losing an array of Patriots corners in his wake.
Just how will the second-round pick assimilate into the pro game? He probably won’t have a chance to pile up numbers, but focus on whether Thornton can get open and whether he can do something with the ball after the catch.
Expect the starting offensive line to see plenty of time together, even if it’s not in front of Mac Jones. That means Cole Strange will get the chance to strut his stuff early.
For the first time, Strange will go full bore as a Patriots. The first-rounder is a guard, so it might be a tad difficult to judge the first time around. Still, Bill Belichick turned a few heads with this pick. It will be interesting to see if Strange can live up to the coach’s belief in him.
Other rookies to watch?
Running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris will likely own the second half. Is the burst there? Does either make the first man miss?
Also on offense, Zappe, the fourth-round pick who has thrown the ball well in practice, now gets to kick it up a notch. He threw 62 TDs last year at Western Kentucky. Something tells me he’s going to be a lot of fun, even working late into the night.
And finally, there are the two rookie corners Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. In their case, I’m not sure what the Giants reserve receiver corps is like -- the starters are as pedestrian as it gets -- but again, it’s more about how the young Jones boys handle situations and the speed of the game that matters most.
HOW DANGEROUS IS DEVANTE?
It might be fleeting, but you have to figure that since he’s picking up a new offense, Belichick will likely inject ex-Miami Dolphin DeVante Parker into the fray.
The thought here is that he plays about a quarter, just enough time to whet Patriots fans’ appetites for a bigtime No. 1 receiver.
THE FULL MONTY
One of the most intriguing candidates for a spot on offense, Ty Montgomery has some legit credentials on his NFL resume as a hybrid receiver/back in the Cordarelle Patterson mode.
He hasn’t been able to sustain things, though, since racking up 1,526 scrimmage yards from 2016-2018 in Green Bay.
With James White still on PUP and his future in real doubt, Montgomery has become an important figure in this camp.
At least, he could be. This is his first real chance to prove he belongs, something he really didn’t do in stops with the Ravens, Jets and Saints.
IS THERE A LINEBACKER IN THE HOUSE?
No, and I’m not talking about Matt Judon, who will likely have two sacks in the first series then never be seen again.
We know Judon can play, but can anyone else?
As long as they can stay on the field and be healthy, we should get ample helpings of Josh Uche, Mack Wilson, Ronnie Perkins, Anfernee Jennings, Cam McGrone and Raekwon McMillan.
There is an absolute dearth of playmakers on this defense. It’s time to find someone who can be a game-changer.
CAN BUTLER STILL DO IT?
If you want to root for one of the longer shots to make this roster, cornerback Malcolm Butler is the guy.
The former Super Bowl hero is looking to re-start his career after a year away in retirement. He’s had a quiet camp -- a bit of a struggle actually -- but Butler, as we all witnessed not just here but in Tennessee, is a gamer.
If he is going to make this team, he needs to show up on the field, in a good way, on Thursday night.
