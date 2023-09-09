All eyes are on Foxborough here Sunday as Tom Brady makes his triumphant return in full retirement mode.
The NFL’s first Brady-free campaign in this century is now upon us, and while some might wonder, “Why bother?” the show must go on.
Thursday night’s season opener with Detroit winning in Kansas City lived up to the excitement hype. But the actual play on the field? The NFL is doing a nice job of covering up the fact that September football stinks. Training camp has morphed into a joke, and no teams are ready to go.
With that in mind, freshly stacked with the memories of Patrick Mahomes clanging footballs off the stone hands of Kadarius Toney, we take a look at the potential snoozers this week — three games to go against popular opinion and drop your fun cash on the “under.”
It’s not exactly a blast, betting unders. You’re hoping for punts, run plays, offensive holding and a running clock.
But hey, money is money. So here goes.
Niners at Steelers, 1 p.m., Under 41
Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris.
It’s an explosion of offense waiting to happen, right?
Not with Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett pulling the triggers on these two arsenals.
Each of these teams will start slow, especially facing a solid defense.
The Niners are coming east and playing what is essentially a 10 a.m. game on their internal clocks. The Steelers surrendered 17.3 points a game at home in September and October a year ago. That trend isn’t going to change here.
Jaguars at Colts, 1 p.m., Under 46.5
I can understand the sentiment from the oddsmakers here with such a high total. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has the potential to be the next face of football. The Jags have added to his weaponry with the addition of Calvin Ridley, who is surely aching to make up for lost time due to, ironically, betting on football.
I see the Colts playing the slow-down game, attempting to nurture their rookie QB, Anthony Richardson.
The first-year man out of Florida will be asked to do a lot of things this season. Throwing for 300 yards is not one of them.
Even without Jonathan Taylor, the Colts will pound the football and run clock, looking to grind this thing into the turf.
Draftkings has Richardson’s rushing total at 45.5 yards. Pound that over. But that’s not going to translate to points.
I like a 27-10 Jags win, well under the number.
Raiders at Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Under 43.5
A couple of offenses in a state of flux here.
Jimmy Garoppolo takes the reins for Vegas and coach Josh McDaniels, who saw enough mediocrity out of Derek Carr last fall to realize that he was not the answer. Meanwhile, Denver made the call to Sean Payton, trying to milk one or two non-dreadful seasons out of Russell Wilson.
Expect both coaches to play safe and not put their quarterbacks in a tough spot.
I know Josh Jacobs has been in practice for about a week. The Raiders are still going to pound him 30 times to keep Jimmy G’s offense on schedule. Garoppolo to Davante Adams is a curious combination. It might take some time for those two to get acquainted.
As for Wilson? Last year was a beyond-comprehensible disaster.
First team to 20 points wins this one, folks.
Follow Hector Longo on “X,” the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: @mvcreature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.