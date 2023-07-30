SOMERSWORTH, N.H. – If you’re planning on attending Monday evening’s winner-take-all Little League battle between Salem and Portsmouth, one piece of advice.
Don’t make early dinner plans.
Per usual on Sunday, these two teams needed extra innings to decide a winner – the fourth straight time as a matter of fact – and Portsmouth prevailed here on Sunday in eight innings, 3-1, forcing the high-stakes rubber match. Salem took the opener on Saturday, 5-4, also in eight.
The Monday night (5:30 p.m.) winner moves on to next week’s New England Regional in Bristol, Conn.
“We came up one play short today, and I think we need to be adamant that we score runs earlier in the game instead of waiting until extra innings,” said Salem manager Steve Quinn, after watching the clubs play seven straight scoreless innings Sunday before fireworks went off in the eighth. “We will get the bats going early tomorrow, and be ready to go.”
Rowan Briggs took the mound for Salem, and pitched a strong 4.2 innings. Bringing a no-hitter into the fourth, Briggs only allowed one hit overall, and struck out eight batters.
With Briggs nearing his pitch limit in the fifth, Portsmouth had a key chance to score. A leadoff double from Blaze Bocash and a wild pitch brought him to third with zero outs.
After a miraculous play by Briggs to get Bocash out at home, Matty Barry came in to pitch for Salem, earning a massive strikeout on a 2-2 count to keep it scoreless.
Both sides had runners in scoring position throughout the game, but pitching was great. Portsmouth’s Jack Moreau pitched an 8-inning complete game, allowing only five Salem hits.
Neither team was able to bring a run across in the seventh, and Portsmouth and Salem both had the heart of their lineups coming up in the eighth.
With the “ghost runner” on second base, Portsmouth got another runner on with a fielder's choice, before three-hitter Jack Spencer ripped a two-run double, just getting over the glove of the center-fielder. Spencer scored on a fielder's choice, making it 3-0.
Then it was Salem’s turn.
With two outs in the inning and the runner at second, Briggs began the final Salem rally. He singled, as did Brayden Castillo, making it 3-1.
Then came Nico Cardinale, who was 2-for-2 on the day.
On the first pitch that he saw, Cardinale hit a line drive to center but was robbed on a game-saving, diving catch to end it.
Despite the loss, Salem’s first of the year, the confidence is strong in the dugout.
“We are ready to go tomorrow, honestly we wish we could play again right now,” said Quinn. “I like our team and what we have, and I think we will be ready to dominate tomorrow.”
If Salem wins, they would become the first local team since Andover in 2011 to advance to the regionals in Bristol.
