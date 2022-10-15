The Pinkerton Academy boys cross country team turned in a monster Saturday performance, winning the Catholic Memorial Invitational Meet on Saturday.
Pinkerton scored 56 points to easily distance itself from runner-up Nashua South and third place North Andover.
Christensen-Kraft led the way, placing seventh overall. Teammates Nathan Binda and Theo Davis were right behind in ninth and 11th.
Noah Daigle, in 16th, and Elias Brodeur, taking 18th, rounded out the scoring.
The North Andover High boys took third with Ryan Connolly placing seventh. He covered the 5K course in 16:17.88.
Also placing for the Knights were Marc Conrad (10th), Cole Giles (18th), Ben Katsev (26th) and Emmett LaRosa (46th).
ASTRO GIRLS WIN PELHAM INVITE
The Pinkerton Academy girls raced to victory at the Pelham Invitational Cross-Country Meet behind a fourth-place finish from Contessa Silva.
The junior covered the 5K in 18:55.4. Sophomore Althea LeBlanc was eighth overall in
20:19.0.
The Astros freshmen trio of Sarah Rzasa, Gabrielle Bedard and Kalisan Marzolf took 11th, 12th and 13th to lock down the title.
Salem High junior Lily Thomas was 10th, pacing the Blue Devils. Windham’s top performer was Katherine Klinger in 15th.
Powered by Logan Carter’s seventh-place finish overall, the Windham High boys placed third at the Pelham Invitational boys race.
Windham finished behind Northfield-Mount Hermon Academy and Souhegan High School. The host team, Pelham, was 12th overall.
Carter covered the 5K in 16:46.3. Teammate Jack Conrad placed 15th in 17:08.1 and Isaac Gower-Hall was 17th a second behind Conrad.
For Pelham, senior Trip Williams was the top performer in 21st.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.