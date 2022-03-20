The Andover High girls basketball team has rolled through many of the best in Massachusetts on the way to a 21-1 record and a state championship game berth.
But the Golden Warriors will face a major test on Sunday, as they look to clinch their sixth state title in program history.
Top-seeded Andover will take on No. 3 Springfield Central (20-1) in the Division 1 state title game on Sunday (4 p.m.) at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
“I’ve seen Springfield Central play in person,” said Andover head coach Alan Hibino. “They’re probably the fastest team we’ve played all year, if not the fastest team I’ve seen in many years. They’re aggressive and relentless. They’re going to trap us from the moment we get off the bus, and can even trap after missed shots. They want to speed you up and make you feel uncomfortable.”
Springfield Central — which will travel 91.8 miles to the Tsongas, estimated at 1 hour and 42 minutes, compared to 11.3 miles for Andover — is no stranger to championship games as a program.
This will mark the Golden Eagles’ ninth Division 1 state title game appearance in the last 17 years. They have won two state titles, including a 62-49 victory over Central Catholic in the 2007 Division 1 title game. The Eagles’ other title was in 2017, a 61-45 win over Braintree, which then beat them in the next two title games.
Leading the way for Springfield Central is center Julie Bahati. The 6-foot-2 junior has averaged 13.5 points per game this winter, including 19-point performances in both the Division 1 quarterfinal and semifinal wins.
Right behind her is guard Amany Lopez (13.1 ppg), who has hit a team-high 36 3-pointers. Also dangerous from the outside is guard Heaven Morris (10.1 ppg), who has hit 20 3-pointers.
“Bahati is a tremendous inside-out player,” said Hibino. “She’s athletic, rebounds very well and finishes around the basket. She’s also a great shot-blocker. I think she had seven blocks in the semifinal win over Wachusett. She’s a force to contend with.
“Lopez is a super quick guard that has great confidence. She makes the home run play and hits the big 3-pointer. She makes deflections and behind-the-back passes. She’s a really good guard.”
Andover is, of course, led by the dynamic front-court duo of juniors Anna Foley (19.7 ppg) and Amelia Hanscom (14.5 ppg).
The only mark on Springfield Central’s record was a 72-31 loss to Cathedral Catholic of California on Jan. 14. Since then, the Golden Eagles have gone 18-0, outscoring opponents by a 1,161-673 (64.5-37.4 ppg) margin.
Andover suffered its only loss on Feb. 19, to Woburn (45-43). For the season, the Golden Warriors have outscored opponents 1,043-680 (49.7-32.4 ppg).
Springfield Central is led by first-year head coach James Gee. He was a longtime assistant coach for the Golden Eagles, and local AAU coach.
“Their coach does a very good job, which you can tell from how hard they play and how they handle adversity,” said Hibino, now in his fifth season leading the Golden Warriors. “In the semis, they were up 15-2, then Wachusett came back to take the lead at the half. But they came roaring back to win the game. In the quarterfinals, they were down 11 in their own gym and came back to win.
“We have to play the game at our pace. We want to control the tempo, play to our strengths and limit turnovers, which is easier said than done. It’s going to be a very hard-fought game.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
