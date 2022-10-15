Pinkerton Academy slugged it out with one of the top teams in Massachusetts, following to the ninth-rated team in Division 1, Brockton High, 59-44, in a wild shootout.
“We always played them, always just before the playoffs, many times losing, but we always took from it that if you can go toe to toe with Brockton High School, you don’t worry about who you’re playing next week,” Astros coach Brian O’Reilly told the New England Football Journal. “The ‘W’ might not have been there, but the effort is.”
Jacob Albert had a pair of first-half TD runs, and both Caden Michaud and Cole Yennaco hit the end zone as the Astros led 35-25 in the second quarter and 35-32 at the half.
“We certainly have speed in the backfield. We needed to mix it up inside, and with some play-action passes, and it really worked for us,” said O’Reilly. “We’re a speed team outside. They’re going to match our speed. Not many teams can but they did, so we knew we’d have to be able to run inside. And we did that. We have three good backs (Albert, Yennaco and Michaud). They’re all important to us. They carry the ball equally, that’s the secret to our success this year.”
The Boxers found their stride in the second half to pull away for the win.
Pinkerton now returns to the Granite State with a 5-1 mark and home dates left with 1-5 Manchester Central and 6-1 Concord.
WINDHAM GETS IT DONE
Windham High slugged it out for an even (14-13) first quarter with Manchester Central on Friday night, then hit the gas pedal, cranking past the Little Green, 44-25, at Gill Stadium.
The win boosts the Jaguar mark to 5-2, setting up a serious playoff-position showdown on Friday night at 6-1 Concord.
Five different Jaguars scored touchdowns in the win, led by Brandon Beland, who caught a pair of TD passes from Josh Sweeney.
Sweeney, David Croteau and Bryan Desmarais had touchdown runs, while Matt Desmarais had a pick-six to spark the defensive effort.
Tiger An bruised his way to 95 yards on 20 carries, leading the run game. Bryan Desmarais finished with 65 yards in his three runs. Beland caught three balls for 75 yards as Sweeney was a solid 8 of 12 for 118 yards.
PELHAM CHUGS TO 7-0
Just .500 coming in, Milford High gave undefeated Pelham all it could handle before the Pythons pulled away for a 35-13 decision.
With just six minutes left in the game, Pelham’s lead was just one score at 21-13, but the hosts got a sixt-year TD run from Scott Paquette – his second of the night – and a Dom Herrling 49-yard interception return for a score to finally put the Spartans away.
“Give credit to Milford; they played us tough from the opening kickoff to the final whistle,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “We needed the full 60 minutes to win this game. Our ground game stepped-up and made plays offensively when we had to have them, and our defense made some key stops and plays when we needed them.”
Bruiser Ethan Demmons gave Milford fits, running for 166 yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Jake Travis run 34 yards for one touchdown then hit Cesar Martinez on a 25-yard TD hookup. Antonio Furtado was 5 for 5 on his Python PAT kicks.
Now 7-0, Pelham now must be ready for two huge weeks to close out the regular season. The Pythons travel to 7-0 Souhegan on Friday night and then hit 6-1 Hanover in the regular-season finale on October 28.
TOO MUCH TIMBERLANE
Saturday night, Timberlane Regional took one step closer to locking down a Division I East Conference championship, dismantling Spaulding High of Rochester, 35-12.
Freshman Liam Corman scored three TD, including runs of 51 and 26 yards to power the offense. He also caught one of two Dom Coppeta TD pases. Eddie DiGiulio had the other and ran in a score as well for the Owls, who held a 7-6 advantage at halftime despite running just six offensive plays in the first 24 minutes.
Harrison Bloom was 5 for 5 in the PAT kick department, while senior Malikai Colon had a big fumble recovery.
“We were able to get stops in the second half and we executed well offensively,” said coach Kevin Fitzgerald.
BROOKS DOMINATES
Darnell Pierre (22 carries, 149 yards) and Joel Mireles each ran for a pair of touchdowns as Brooks grabbed a 14-0 halftime lead and never looked back, rapping Roxbury Latin, 35-6.
Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale tossed a 12-yard TD strike to Gabe Fitzgerald was 5 for 5 in PAT kicks to account for the rest of the Brooks scoring.
Wolfendale was again rock-solid, hitting 7 of 13 passes for 107 yards. He also ran for times for 30 more yards.
Defensively, Mireles led the relentless Brooks 11 with nine tackles, and Jackson Conners-McCarthy picked off a pass.
“I was really happy with the way our defense played and it allowed our offense a little time to get going,” said coach Patrick Foley. “We didn’t start the way that we wanted to but once we settled down I thought it was a really complete game all around.”
