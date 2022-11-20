These past few years have been tough for baseball. First the sport was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, then it dealt with the financial fallout of the shortened 2020 season, and last year the offseason was overshadowed by labor strife and eventually a lockout the shut down the sport for 99 days.
Now, finally, we’re heading into a somewhat normal offseason. That means we can hopefully expect a roaring Hot Stove and a much more enjoyable form of uncertainty.
Where will baseball’s biggest stars land? Who has a shot at the top free agents? These are the kind of questions we should be asking, not depressing existential queries like “will there be a season next year?”
So as free agency ramps up, here’s our best guess as to where some of the top players on the market will wind up, as well as what kind of deal it might take to land them.
Aaron Judge, OF: The New York Yankees slugger bet on himself this past April when he turned down the club’s seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer. After delivering a historic MVP season in which he broke the American League home run record and nearly won the Triple Crown, that bet is about to pay off big. Judge is sure to sign for more than $300 million, and while it’s not a sure thing he’ll return to New York, the widespread industry expectation is that he and the Yankees will work out a deal. Prediction: New York Yankees, eight years, $320 million.
Carlos Correa, SS: The top free agent on last offseason’s market, Correa wound up taking a short-term, high-dollar deal with Minnesota that allowed him the opportunity to opt out and test free agency again. Without a qualifying offer attached to him like last year he might have a better chance of landing that long-term mega deal now, and $300 million is absolutely within the realm of possibility. The Twins have indicated they’d love to keep him around, and we can’t rule it out after they shocked the world last year by landing him in the first place, but the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants both also need a shortstop and have much greater resources to work with. My money is on the Giants, assuming they strike out on bringing Judge home to the Bay Area. Prediction: San Francisco Giants, 10 years, $320 million.
Trea Turner, SS: Turner is an elite talent who can hit for average and power, deliver game-breaking speed and boasts top-line athleticism in the infield, making him perfectly suited for the faster, more athletic game we should see upon implementation of MLB’s new pace of play rules. The Dodgers can’t be ruled out to retain their star shortstop but Turner is rumored to prefer playing on the East Coast. If Philadelphia Phillies baseball boss Dave Dombrowski doesn’t bring in his old Red Sox stalwart Xander Bogaerts, Turner makes perfect sense for the World Series runner-ups. Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies, eight years, $272 million.
Xander Bogaerts, SS: The question of whether or not Bogaerts will return to Boston has hung over the franchise all season, and the prevailing sentiment among fans and outside observers alike is that he’s a goner. Personally, I’m not so sure. Bogaerts has consistently expressed his desire to stay and already signed a team-friendly deal once before, and the club has consistently called re-signing him their top priority. He’s obviously going to get his money, and Boston is going to have to make a serious offer to keep him, but somehow I think the two sides will work something out. Prediction: Boston Red Sox, seven years, $203 million.
Dansby Swanson, SS: The last of the Big Four shortstops on this year’s market, Swanson is likely a short rung below his peers but has still positioned himself for a nice payday. His situation is somewhat unique though, because unlike the Dodgers, Twins and Red Sox, the Braves have a viable long-term replacement in Vaughn Grissom already on the roster. If that makes him more likely to leave, then he could be a prime pickup for the St. Louis Cardinals, who could use a shortstop so Tommy Edman can shift to second full-time, and who might also prefer not to top the $200 million plateau. Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals, seven years, $154 million.
Jacob deGrom, RHP: DeGrom presents a fascinating conundrum for MLB front offices. On one hand, he is deceptively old at 34 and has missed significant time due to injury over the past two seasons. On the other hand, when deGrom is healthy he’s the most dominant pitcher baseball has seen since Pedro Martinez and might be the most impactful addition an aspiring contender could make short of Judge. The risk he presents is real, but one way or another deGrom is going to get paid, and the New York Mets have the deep pockets to ensure their longtime ace remains in Queens for the rest of his career. Prediction: New York Mets, three years, $132 million.
Carlos Rodon, RHP: Having proven himself capable of handling a full season’s workload, Rodon is in line for a big long-term deal. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is now a two-time All-Star who has posted a 2.67 ERA over his last 310.2 innings dating back to 2021 and will be a prized target for clubs trying to take their rotation to the next level. That perfectly describes the Texas Rangers, who have already invested nearly half a billion dollars in their infield and now need pitching to help push them back into playoff contention. Prediction: Texas Rangers, five years, $130 million.
Justin Verlander, RHP: Much like deGrom, Verlander is a legitimate ace who remains among baseball’s most dominant pitchers even well past his prime years. Verlander just won the AL Cy Young Award unanimously despite being 39 and a year removed from Tommy John surgery, and there’s no reason to expect a major drop off is imminent. He’ll most likely land a deal for either two or three years, and while he’s thrived in Houston the Dodgers feel like the best fit given they just lost Tyler Anderson to the Angels and will be without ace Walker Buehler next season due to Tommy John surgery. Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers, three years, $120 million.
Brandon Nimmo, OF: Though Judge is the clear top option on the free agent market, Nimmo is pretty solid No. 2 among outfielders. The 29-year-old has been among the most productive all-around outfielders in the game over the past three years and boasts excellent on-base skills. He seems like a perfect fit for the Boston Red Sox, who badly need a boost in their outfield. The question is whether the Red Sox will be willing to outbid the New York Mets, who have already indicated they’d like to keep Nimmo around. Prediction: Boston Red Sox, five years, $120 million.
Chris Bassitt, RHP: Bassitt probably isn’t quite at the level of some of the other top free agent starters, he’s more of a No. 2 or 3 guy than an ace, but he’s still a proven performer who could make a huge difference in any club’s starting rotation. He’s likely an ideal fit for a mid-to-small market club looking to push itself into the playoff picture, and he’d do wonders for a club like Minnesota, who is probably at least a starter or two away as it stands now. Prediction: Minnesota Twins, four years, $82 million.
Yastrzemski, Giants avoid arbitrationAndover’s Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract to avoid arbitration, according to multiple reports. The deal will nearly double the $3.7 million the former St. John’s Prep great earned last year and bring Yastrzemski to nearly $11 million for his MLB career.
Yastrzemski, 32, recently wrapped up his fourth season in the big leagues. He batted .217 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI and a .697 OPS along with 1.8 wins above replacement, a mark that roughly indicates a starting-caliber player.
Heading into Year Five, Yastrzemski and the Giants will look to get back into the playoffs after finishing third in the NL West in 2022.
Texas awarded 2024 All-Star GameMajor League Baseball announced this week that the Texas Rangers have been awarded the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will take place at Globe Life Field and mark the second time the franchise has hosted the Midsummer Classic.
Texas was a heavy favorite to host an upcoming All-Star Game given that it only just opened Globe Life Field in 2020 and was among three organizations with new ballparks that haven’t yet or weren’t previously scheduled to host the game. The other two were the New York Yankees, who hosted the 2008 All-Star Game in the old Yankee Stadium’s final year, and the Atlanta Braves, who were supposed to host the 2021 game at Truist Park before it was moved to Colorado in response to Georgia’s controversial new voting laws.
The Rangers will follow the Seattle Mariners, who are scheduled to host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park next summer. The Philadelphia Phillies are in line to host the 2026 game in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but the host for 2025 remains undecided.
The Red Sox have been vocal about their desire to bring the Midsummer Classic back to Boston. Fenway Park, which last hosted in 1999, has completely transformed in the 23 years since then, with the addition of the Green Monster seats, the right field roof deck and a litany of other improvements coming in the intervening years.
Boston will have plenty of competition among those looking to host in 2025 or beyond. The Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs also haven’t hosted since before 1999 — as have the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, but they’re non-factors with their current stadium situations — and the Braves could presumably get another shot too if the league decides their hosting is politically tenable.
How did our preseason award picks go?We’ve already held ourselves accountable for out mostly lackluster preseason picks for the final regular season standings and the playoffs. Now it’s time to take a look back and see how our year-end award predictions fared.
In a word, not great.
MVP
AL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
NL: Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
Vlad Jr. had another strong year for sure, but he was nowhere near Aaron Judge’s stratosphere in 2022. The New York Yankees slugger delivered a historic season, and the only other player who could even make a reasonable argument was Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who only went out and hit 34 home runs while also finishing fourth in the Cy Young voting. No big deal.
As for Soto, he got on base a ton but didn’t really live up to his usual MVP standards. If it’s any consolation, we did correctly pick Judge and St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt in our midseason update.
Cy Young Award
AL: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
NL: Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers
Buehler obviously didn’t work out. He wasn’t himself for the first two months and wound up undergoing his second Tommy John surgery. Gerrit Cole was a reasonable pick and did have a solid season, but there’s a reason why Houston’s Justin Verlander and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara were both unanimous Cy Young Award picks.
Manager of the Year
AL: Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins
NL: Bob Melvin, San Diego Padres
Baldelli was looking like a good prediction through midseason, but his Twins faded down the stretch and his candidacy was quickly overtaken by Baltimore’s Brandon Hyde and the eventual winner, Cleveland’s Terry Francona. The former Red Sox skipper did a remarkable job leading the youngest team in baseball to an AL Central title, and though San Diego’s Bob Melvin ultimately got the last laugh in the playoffs, first-year New York Mets manager Buck Showalter wound up taking home the NL award.
Rookie of the Year
AL: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
NL: Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs
Bobby Witt Jr. is going to have a long and successful career, but what Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez accomplished as a rookie this year was astonishing. The 21-year-old started from opening day and finished with 28 home runs, 25 stolen bases, a .853 OPS and 6.2 wins above replacement, playing a starring role in leading Seattle to its first playoff appearance since 2001. Meanwhile, Suzuki had a nice first season in Chicago but battled injury and didn’t have near the impact as Atlanta’s rookie duo of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. Harris wound up taking home the NL Rookie of the Year honor and, like Rodriguez, figures to have a long, bright future ahead of him.
Team Puerto Rico to face SoxIn a development that will surely come as great news to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Team Puerto Rico is set to face the Red Sox in an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Wednesday, March 8.
Team Puerto Rico will also use the Fenway South complex as its training camp site in the lead-up to the tournament, which will take place between March 8-21 in Tokyo, Taiwan, Phoenix and Miami. In addition to Puerto Rico, Red Sox fans in Fort Myers will also have a chance to see Team Dominican Republic, which will play its own exhibition against the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Field across town on March 9.
Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic both will open their tournament runs on March 11 in Miami against Nicaragua and Venezuela respectively. Kiké Hernández is expected to suit up for Puerto Rico and Rafael Devers for the Dominican Republic.
Winter Weekend returnsFor the first time since January 2020 the Red Sox will host their annual Winter Weekend, which will take place in Springfield from Jan. 20-21 and provide fans an opportunity to meet players, coaches, executives and club legends.
The event, which will be held at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center, will feature a Town Hall meeting with Red Sox leaders, autographs and photos with players and roundtable discussions on a variety of topics. David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dennis Eckersley, Jim Rice and Wade Boggs will be among those in attendance and activities will include whiffle ball on an indoor field, a virtual reality experience, batting and pitching cages and a kids-only press conference and game show presentation.
Weekend passes are on sale at redsox.com/winterweekend and provide access to the entire event. Passes are $95 for adults, $40 for children 14 and under, and children two and under are free. Passes will be $85 and $35 for season ticket holders and their families.
