BROOKS
Coach Tess O’Brien: (2nd year, 11-7-1)
2020 record: Season cancelled
Returning players: Tri-captain Lucy Adams, Sr., midfield, Andover; Tri-captain Brooke Rogers, Sr., forward, North Andover; Tri-captain Kate Coughlin, Sr., forward; Ellie Sullivan, Sr., forward, Andover; Kathryn Duane, Sr., defense; Molly Driscoll, Jr., midfield Newcomers: Madelyn Donbal, Sr., defense; Elana Agosti, Jr., midfield, North Andover; Michaela Littlewood, Jr., midfield, Andover; Molly McDowell, Soph., midfield, North Andover; Kyleigh Mottola, Frosh., goalie; Mary Adams, Frosh., midfield, Andover
Odds and ends: Tess O’Brien was hired in 2019, when she went 11-7-1. Last year was cancelled due to COVID. ... New assistant Lissy Davis was a coach at Lawrence Academy. ... Lucy Adams is a Brown recruit. Her sister, Mary, is a talented Brooks freshman. ... Chloe Leonard is now the team manager. She gave up the sport due to injury. ... Michaela Littlewood is a Merrimack ice hockey recruit. ... Kyleigh Mottola is a hockey goalie who just took up field hockey. She’s opened eyes in the preseason. ... Molly Driscoll is hearing from big-time lacrosse programs.
Assistants: Lissy Davis
PHILLIPS ACADEMY
Coach Kate Dolan: (30th year)
2020 record: Season cancelled
Returning players: Georgia Adams, Sr., Andover; Elizabeth Gilmartin, Sr., Andover; Elizabeth Harrison, Sr.; Presley Kmeta-Suarez, Sr.; Gwyneth Lapp, Sr., Andover; Rachel Neyman, Sr., North Andover; Victoria Rider, Sr.; Isabelle Brown, Jr.
Newcomers: Lexington Secreto, post-grad.; Aimee Seppenwolde, post-grad.; Elizabeth Assimes, post-grad; Meghan Dunne, post-grad; Julia Hall, post-grad; Hannah Kent, Sr.; Sophie Glaser, Sr.; Keira Harder, Jr.; Claire Colvin, Jr.; Shea Freda, Soph.; Kiera Reidy, Soph; Siobhan Reidy, Soph; Molly Boyle, Frosh.; Annabel Curry, Frosh; Ellie Parker, Frosh., Andover
Odds and ends: The Big Blue went 13-4 in 2019. ... Elizabeth Assimes saw time with Field Hockey Canada’s U18 National Team. ... Julia Hall is a post-grad from Colorado committed to Georgetown. ... Lexington Secreto, a PG from Choate, is a hockey goalie committed to Ohio State.
