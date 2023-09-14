A Brooks squad that went 8-1 and won Dave Coratti Bowl a year ago was hit hard by graduation, losing the likes of prolific quarterback Michael Wolfendale of Methuen and Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker/tight end Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andover.
But the Green and White feel ready to shine again.
Brooks is led on defense by Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Joel Mireles of Lawrence, who notched 75 tackles, seven sacks, forced a fumble and blocked a punt he returned for a touchdown last fall. He also started at fullback, but is listed as a tight end this fall.
The offense should be led by running back Darnell Pierre, who rushed for 1,104 yards and scored eight touchdowns last fall.
"We have some really strong guys back on defense, with Gordy Gibbons, Joel Mireles and Henry Walsh in the front-7, as well as Tristan Yepdo and Gabe Nwobi in the secondary," said coach Pat Foley. "There are a lot of guys who didn’t start for us last year, but who got a lot of playing time and are going to be counted on to step into starting roles this fall.
"We return Darnell Pierre at running back, who had a great junior year, along with Gordy Gibbons, Sam Lubick, and Henry Walsh on the offensive line. We are excited about a couple of new offensive linemen and will count on that group to lead the way with a new starter at the quarterback position."
BEAL, HERRERA LEAD PHILLIPS
A few very familiar faces will be leading the Phillips Academy football team this fall.
Joining the Big Blue as postgraduates this fall are former Andover High three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back Lincoln Beal, former Lawrence High linebacker/running back Janiel Herrera and ex-Windham High Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Aidan Goss.
A four-year starter for the Golden Warriors, Beal rushed for 2,703 yards and 38 TDs and had 115 catches for 2,039 yards and 21 TD grabs for his career.
Herrera missed his entire senior season for Lawrence due to a stress fracture and bone fragment in his leg. He was coming off a big junior year, which included scoring a touchdown in Lawrence's upset of Andover High.
Goss had a huge senior season for Windham, making 88 tackles, 26 for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also started on the offensive line.
The Big Blue finished 2-7 last fall, and coach Trey Brown is confident in a turnaround season.
"In my seven years of coaching here, I have never felt more confident in our players and coaching staff," said Brown. "From the zoom meetings over the summer to our three-day camp in August to pre-season this group of players and coaches seems to gel like no other, and we all do an incredible job of getting the most out of one another. I'm excited for our football family and I cannot wait to see their hard work come to fruition on Saturdays this year."
