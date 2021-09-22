BROOKS
Coach Pat Foley: (8th year, 36-23)
2020 record: Season canceled by COVID
Offense: Multiple; Defense: 3-4
Returning lettermen: Malachi Johns, Sr., RB/LB, 5-11, 185; Jack O’Brien, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 205; Dave Thomson, Sr., OL/DL, 6-6, 300; Arthur Nwobi, Sr., RB/DB, 5-9, 190; Rayden Waweru, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 195; Fru Nkimbeng, Jr., WR/DB, 6-2, 180; Michael Wolfendale, Jr., QB/DB, 6-0, 185; Agosti Agosti, Jr., TE/LB, 6-1, 165; Joel Mireles Soph., RB/LB, 6-1, 220
Promising newcomers: Isaiah Giesta-Pinto, Sr., QB/LB, 6-0, 185; Rikit Bansal, OL/DL 5-10, 180; Quinn Mullaney, Jr., OL/DL, 6-3, 220; Nomar Tejada, Jr., WR/DB, 6-1, 185; Jackson Conners-McCarthy, Jr., WR/LB 6-2, 220; Gabe Fitzgerald, TE/DL, 6-4, 205; Marcos Montiel, Jr., WR/LB, 6-2, 225; James Wodarski, Jr., WR/DB. 6-3, 175; Will Tomlinson, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 170; Nathan DuBarry, Jr., OL/DL, 6-5, 305; Nelson Lamb, Jr., OL/DL, 6-1, 190; Emch, Jeremy Jr., TE/DL, 6-3, 195; Gordy Gibbons, Soph., OL/DL, 6-5, 215; Darnell Perre, Soph., WR/DB, 5-8, 175; Joey Mait, Soph., WR/DB, 6-0, 165; Kofi Boakye-Mensah, Soph., RB/DB, 5-6, 140; Gabriel Nwobi, Soph., WR/DB, 6-1, 175; Ryan Tsai, Soph., RB/LB, 5-6, 170; Michael Kieyah, Soph., WR/DB, 5-9, 155; Jack Taylor, Soph., OL/DL, 6-1, 195; Preston Settles, Frosh., RB/LB, 5-10, 165; Matteo Benzan, Frosh., RB/DB, 5-5, 125; Chris Caiazzo, Frosh., WR/LB, 5-7, 145; Ben Pettorelli, Frosh., TE/LB, 5-8, 140; Charlie Rousmaniere, Frosh., WR/LB 6-1, 150; Leito Sheckells-Betts, Frosh., RB/DB, 5-8, 145; Sam Lubick, Frosh., OL/DL, 6-4, 280; Jackson Fitzpatrick, Frosh., TE/DL, 6-3, 205
Odds and ends: Brooks went 4-4 in 2019. ... Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale is a junior captain. Without a season last fall, Wolfendale played club football for the MetroWest Maulers. In 2019 he threw for 5 touchdowns and ran for 4 TDs for Brooks. ... Assistant coach Alex Konovalchik of North Andover previously served as Brooks head football coach from 2008-12 (11-30 record). He also had 330 wins in 24 years as the school’s wrestling coach. His son is former Brooks football/wrestling Eagle-Tribune All-Star Nick Konovalchik. ... Assistant Jason Pena is a former Whittier All-Scholastic.
Phillips
Coach Trey Brown: (2nd year, 3-5)
2020 record: Season canceled by COVID
Offense: Spread; Defense: 4-4
Returning starters/lettermen (18): Cato Legaspi, Sr., RB/LB, 5-11, 200; Julio Dahl, Sr., QB, 6- 2, 190; Wayne Jervis, Sr., WR/DB, 5 11, 160; Preston Whitehurst , Sr., WR/DB, 6- 1, 180; Daniel Ferris, Sr., WR/LB, 5-10, 180; Shep Hearle, Sr., OL/DL, 5-8, 190; Koby Gyamfi, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 230; Max Brown, Sr., TE/DE, 6-1, 195; Dylan Velardo, Sr., TE/DE, 6-2, 205; Jack Fates, Sr., WR/DB, 5-10, 190; Thomas McAndrews, Sr., WR/LB, 6-2, 230; Jason Kim, Jr., RB/LB, 5- 8, 181; Kevin Flores Blackmore, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11, 160; Aidan Fenton, Jr., WR/DB, 6-0, 175; Adrian Morrison, Jr., OL/DL, 5-11, 225, Andrew DeBenedictis, Jr., WR/DB, 5-11, 170; Logan Cove, Soph., RB/LB, 5-10, 170; Quinn Polcari, Soph., OL/DL, 5- 11, 260
Promising Newcomers: Jacob Kimbrew, PG, RB/LB, 6-2, 215; Jesse McCullough, PG, WR/DB, 5-9, 170; Emilio Lozada, PG, WR/DB, 6-3,, 185; CJ Egrie, PG, WR/DB, 5-9, 165; Domenic Virelli, PG, OL/DL, 6-1, 290; Ben Goodell, PG, OL/DL, 6-3, 300; Dean Sokaris, PG, TE/DE, 6-5, 270; Charlie Whitman, Sr., RB/LB, 6-1, 180; Connor Aalto, Sr., OL/DL, 6-5, 220; Wyatt Rogers, Sr., OL/DL, 5-11, 185; Aidan Porter, Jr., RB/LB, 5-11, 223; Justin Hardy, Jr., K/P, 5-10, 150; Jack Rogus, Jr., OL/DL, 6-2”, 260; Jack Li, Jr., OL/DL, 6-0, 226; Sam Rodgers, Jr., WR/DB, 6-3, 175; Joe Carrara, Soph., WR/DB, 5-10, 160; Diego Velez, Soph., WR/DB, 5-9, 160; Henry Sheldon, Soph., OL/DL, 6-3, 260; Davian McDonald, Frosh., QB, 6-2, 170;
Odds and ends: Phillips opened the 2021 season with a 13-7 overtime victory over the Kent School last week. ... The Big Blue finished the 2019 season 3-5. ... Captains Daniel Ferris (North Andover), Thomas McAndrews (Haverhill) and Cato Legaspi (Andover) are locals. ... Julia Dahl split time at QB in 2019. He threw two touchdowns in a win over Worcester Academy. ... Jesse McCullough was a member of the Lincoln-Subdury football team that beat North Andover in the 2019 Division 2 North title game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.