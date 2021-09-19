Brooks
2020 record: No season (COVID)
Coach Kerry Baldwin: (3rd year, 6-21-5)
Returning starters (2): Co-captain Caroline Sutherland, Jr., defense; Lauren Buxton, Jr., defense (injured)
Returning lettermen: Co-captain Lily Pflaum, Sr., defense; Kendall Eddy, Jr., forward, Bradford; Maddie DiNardo, Jr., defense; Jayden Malouf, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Olivia Cohen, Jr., forward; Maria Pierce, Jr., midfield; Ginger Perry, Jr., defense; Megan Mulvey, Soph., midfield; Ella Finegold, Soph., goalie, Andover; Lana Gibbs, Soph., goalie; Julia Sanz Rios, Soph., forward, Andover; Sophie Glance, Soph., midfield; Lughano Nyondo, Soph., midfield; Nidhi Palle, Soph., midfield, North Andover; Addison DiAntonio, Frosh., defense, Andover; Ella Whelan, Frosh., midfield; Ainsley DiNardo, Frosh., defense; Cora Witherell, Frosh., defense
Odds and ends: Lauren Buxton is out for the year with an ACL injury. ... Caroline Sutherland is an admissions prefect at the school. ... Ella Finegold is the daughter of State Senator Barry Finegold. ... Brooks’ record in 2019 was 1-12-3.
Assistants: Alexandria Sacco
Phillips
2020 record: No season (COVID)
Coach Lisa Joel: (22nd year, 204-104-57)
Returning players (8): Co-captain Mary Stuart Kerrigan, Sr., midfield; Co-captain Myra Bhathena, Sr., forward, Andover; Athalia Esty, Sr., defender, Andover; Emily Kelly, Sr., defender; Liberty Stam, Sr., midfield; Lily Haik, Sr., forward; Sofia Traversari-Sotomayor, Jr., goalie; Kendall Toth, Soph., forward, Salem
Promising newcomers: Mya Ademilola, post-grad, back; Marie-Eve Marleau, Sr., forward; Tori Darling, Sr., back; Eliza Dow, Sr., forward; Esme Huh, Sr., midfield; Kennedy Smith, Sr., forward; Kelly Bu, Jr., midfield; Emma Robinson, Jr., midfield; Elisabeth Rourke, Jr., midfield; Kate McCool, Jr., back; Jazzy Cormier, Soph., forward; Alejandra Alicea, Soph., goalie, Andover; Emily Mara, Frosh., forward
Odds and ends: In the 2021 opener, PA beat Groton, 1-0, as Marie-Eve Marleau scored and Sofia Traversari-Sotomayor notched the shutout. ... In 2019, Phillips went 12-3-3 and lost in the N.E. Prep Class A quarterfinals. ... Emily Mara has two sisters at BB&N including her twin Alexis. ... Mary Stuart Kerrigan will play soccer at University of Chicago. ... Mya Ademilola has twin brothers who play football at Notre Dame: Justin and Jayson. ... Jazz Cormier’s father, Jesse Cormier, is the men’s head coach at Florida Gulf Coast University.
Assistants: Noureddine El Alam
