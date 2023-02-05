TEWKSBURY -- With the clock ticking down in overtime, Andover's Nik Previte saw his shot -- and a potentially career-defining goal -- and he took it.
"I had just gotten onto the ice," remembered Previte. "Brendan Sheedy made a nice play to get the puck, and he passed it to Jonny Lynch. The puck got to me, and we went down the ice on a 2-on-1. I knew I had the defender and I knew I had the shot. I saw the goalie was screened, so I took my shot and it went in."
Previte's goal with 2:44 remaining in overtime capped a wild Andover rally from two goals down in the third period, scoring twice in the final 3:01 of regulation, earning a 5-4 OT victory over archrival Central Catholic on Saturday night in front of a packed house of Golden Warrior fans at Breakaway Ice Center.
"I don't think there's a better feeling than this," said Previte, a senior tri-captain. "We hadn't beaten Central in a few years, so to come back from two goals down late, on senior night, with the crowd rocking, was amazing."
The win was the first for Andover over the Raiders since the 2020, snapping a five-game winless (0-4-1) streak.
"The boys played absolutely unreal," said Andover top goal-scorer Alex Doudkin. "We showcased our ability to play as a team. Everyone contributed to the win. The boys weren't about to let go. We kept our heads high. This game meant so much to us seniors, and the boys were thrilled to have such a crazy senior night. Today's win wasn't just for us seniors, but for the whole town."
Tied 1-1 after one period and 2-2 after the second period, Central Catholic seemed to take control to open the third period on goals by Adam Godfrey and returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Sean Gray in the first 3:06 of the session.
But Andover would not go away.
With just over three minutes left in regulation, Andover pulled its goalie, and planted 6-foot-3 defenseman Tyler Lareau in front of the net. The strategy worked, as captain Braeden Archambault fired a shot on net, that Lareau redirected home for his first goal of the season.
"When we scored that goal, it really calmed us down and let us play our game," said Previte. "Once we got the first one, we knew we were going to get the second one."
That's exactly what happened. Central was whistled for a penalty, Andover pulled the goalie again and Carter Hillson scored his second goal of the game with 1:17 to go in regulation, sending the game into overtime.
"This is an amazing group of kids that never gave up," said Andover coach Kevin Drew. "Our giant student section was really rocking. The team kept fighting and really came through. I think this is a team that can surprise people in the tournament."
Previte then closed out the victory, scoring an unassisted goal in the extra session.
"Nik Previte, an absolute stud, secured us the win and became a home town hero," said Doudkin.
The Golden Warriors' 'hometown here' was then mobbed by his teammates.
"I don't think there's a better feeling in the world than scoring that goal," said Preview, who entered the game with four goals and eight assists. "The excitement, the fans and the passion. All game long, our crowd was pretty rowdy. As soon as the goal went in, the arena erupted. I couldn't hear my teammates talk. That was the greatest moment of my hockey career."
Andover 5, Central Catholic 4
Central Catholic (8-7-1): 1 1 2 1 — 4
Andover (8-4-2): 1 1 2 1 — 5
Goals: CC — Max Lane, Cam Jankowski, Adam Godfrey, Sean Gray; Andover — Carter Hillson 2, Alex Doudkin, Tyler Lareau, Nik Previte
Assists: CC — Andrew Duva 2, Brady Rickenbach, Ben Furry, Keegan Hunt, Jankowski, Max Gagnon; Andover — Braeden Archambault 3, Hillson 2, Brendan Murname
Saves: CC — Tim Briley 26; Andover — Charlie Rainville 28
