Where were you when you heard the final score of the University of Colorado-TCU game on Saturday afternoon?
I remember where I was – Portland, Maine, watching the Red Sox AA team, the Sea Dogs, hosting the Yankees AA team, the Somerset Patriots.
I remember because when I saw the score I said, “Oh my gosh!” and told a few people around me.
Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes’ team, 1-11 a year ago; beat a team, TCU; on their turf; on opening day; the same school that it to the NCAA championship in January.
Then came the post-game videos/comments from Sanders.
What did we see in those videos?
We saw “Prime Time.” We saw the confidence that made him one of the greatest athletes in the world. We saw him call out everybody who “doubted” what he was doing.
“I got receipts, I know who they are,” Prime Time said of his critics. “I tried to tell you [about Travis Hunter] but you didn’t want to believe me, because I’m just a lofty old young coach. I don’t know nothing about football. I just played in the NFL for 14. Played at a high level in college for four. and been coaching youth all the way up for a long time. How do you think we got Dylan Edwards? I coached him when he was 4-7 years old. That’s why we got Dylan Edwards.”
A lot of “I’s.”
It got worse.
“Do you believe? Do you believe?” he asked ESPN’s Ed Werder at the post-game presser, not liking Werder’s “non-answer” in which he said, “Believe what?”
Prime Time said “You don’t answer it. You don’t believe.”
What we didn’t see immediately after the game was humility, something Prime Time never really was good at. We didn’t see him commend his quarterback, who also happens to be his son, Shedeur Sanders, who probably was the best player in college football that day completing 38 of 47 passes for 510 yards and three TDs.
Or the fact he had four receivers with 100-plus yards.
Nothing about his OLine or Oline coach, which kept his son/QB upright and available to make play after play.
The troubling part was in inclusion of race, that the country is not used to seeing a black man, with roster full of black men (he said 75 percent), winning instantly.
What?
Embarrassing comment from someone of Sanders’ experience.
True, we haven’t seen a team do what Colorado did on Saturday, literally from the ashes a year ago. That’s the story, that Sanders obviously knows what he is doing.
The guy is a leader and inspirational to young people. I admire that part of his personality.
I’m going to be honest. I didn’t think his team had a chance against TCU.
I was a wrong.
Sanders record before Colorado was very impressive, making Jackson State into an immediate national FBS contender, at 11-2 and 12-1, with two of those losses coming in the finale, the Celebration Bowl.
Jackson State and all of the Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) are reaping the benefits of Sanders’ time there, putting those schools on the map.
The Sanders I’ve come to appreciate the last decade or so, even his days as an NFL analyst on The NFL Network, is a guy who knows his stuff … and tells it like it is.
Coaching big-time college football is not easy. It’s a billion dollar industry and organization is of the utmost importance. Just see what has happened at Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia, among others, the last decade-plus.
They don’t just win football games on Saturdays, but they recruit 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.
It’s all about recruiting.
Is Sanders in this for the long haul? At Colorado? If he is, he probably shouldn’t treat each game like it’s do-or-die when it comes to support him.
Sanders and Colorado, incredibly in my opinion, won a football game I didn’t think they could win.
But it was one game.
They will probably rinse and repeat with a huge performance at their home opener against the University of Nebraska. Two weeks after that it’s a trip to Oregon, when the big boy football continues.
I honestly am rooting for Colorado and Sanders. It is a great story, inspirational in so many ways.
But this isn’t about sticking your chest out after one major upset. A lot can happen in a season. There is that thing called “consistency,” which Sanders mentioned at the press conference.
Humility is a big part of big-time sports. And in terms of “receipts,” Prime Time’s big mouth could bring on more receipts than it can handle if they don’t do what they did on Saturday nearly every week.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.