Program pioneers: Timberlane senior trio helped restart program 2019, now ready for last run at states

PLAISTOW, NH – In four years of competition, they’ve gone from ground-breakers to program-makers and history-driven survivors.
Saturday in the New Hampshire Girls Gymnastics State Championship Meet, three Timberlane Owls – the girls who helped start, cultivate and sustain the program over the last four years – might be competing together for the final time.
“It’s a little crazy to think about,” said tri-captain Sara Martin. “I feel like it hasn’t hit me yet. I still feel like a freshman at heart. I’ll probably cry, it’s going to be sad.”
For Martin and her fellow classmates/captains Emily Watson and Rebecca Silva, sadness will soon be replaced by a sense of amazing accomplishment.
These three cornerstones, along with their persistent parents, spent slices of their eighth-grade school year trying to convince the Timberlane powers-that-be to bring back gymnastics as a varsity team sport.
“We hadn’t had a gymnastics team in over 20 years,” said Watson, who like Silva grew up in the club gymnastics set. "I felt a little left out. Windham, Salem, Pinkerton ... They all had teams. Why not us?"
Silva, a three-sport star who will head to the Stevens Institute of Technology in the fall to play lacrosse, wanted to give up the club scene and wasn’t ready to stop competing.
“There was no team at all, but my mom and I started asking about it in seventh or eighth grade,” said Silva.
“I’m really grateful we did it, and I’m not surprised how well it’s gone. We had a great bond as freshmen, and we carried that through. It was a wide variety of talent on that team. We all came together and just figured it out.”
“We had some competitive gymnasts in middle school, and we all pushed for it,” added Watson.
Martin was one of the less hard-core types. She was athletic, heavy in to cheer and dance, so gymnastics intrigued her.
“I actually got into the gymnastics through dance, but I’m an OG member of this team,” said Martin, who competes in floor and in vault. “I had to learn how to do vault, and it was difficult for me. Now, I’m hoping to get a high placing on it Saturday at states.”
And she wasn’t alone.
At times there were up to a dozen girls from the class of 2023 in the program. There were 22 girls competing for the Owls last winter.
Only Watson, Silva and Martin have gone the distance. They were easy choices to captain Allison Paradis’ squad this time around, a squad that found a way to qualify for states as a team, despite the upgrade in standards this year.
“We have a new coach and a lot of new people. Just to qualify for states, that’s a huge accomplishment,” said Watson. “We’re just super-excited to compete.”
A cheer captain in the fall and a track athlete in the spring, Watson has her sights set on Division 1 college cheerleading and maybe studying broadcast journalism at a power school like Syracuse.
Others from the class have come and gone. But this trio remains. And they are locked in, out of loyalty to each other and to the program they created.
“It feels crazy being a senior already, and it feels crazy it’s only three of us,” said Watson. “We’re having so much fun, three seniors bonding a lot, becoming closer.”
The team and the program have been giant factors to keep Silva going. She’s qualified for New Englands in the past. Saturday, she’ll be in the all-around competition with the Owls behind her every step of the way.
“I hope as a team we can go to New Englands. If we pull out our best score, we could make it,” Silva said. “Gymnastics is just a completely different vibe from the other sports. You’re alone out there on the floor, beam, vault and bars, relying on teammates for that emotional support. It’s so helpful knowing those teammates are behind you. In club, it’s different. With the high school team, it’s so reassuring.”
Four years of energy, sweat, tears and plenty of hard work have passed. The one thing that doesn’t exist in this trio is regret.
“It’s definitely been worth it,” said Watson. “We’ve built a great reputation for Timberlane gymnastics.”
Saturday is immense, a day to celebrate and compete one final time.
“For the team, we all just need to stay calm, do what we normally do. We’ve had a really great season. Just trust ourselves and we’ll be OK,” Watson said. “We just want to end on a great note.”
