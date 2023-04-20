North Andover’s dynamic lacrosse star Janie Papell has quite a flair for the dramatic.
Need proof? Take a look at the last week.
In a matter of five days, Papell scored the game-winning overtime goal to beat archrival Andover on Friday, then score the game-winner with 0:24 left in regulation to beat Shrewsbury by a goal on Tuesday.
“Scoring a winning goal is a jumble of emotions,” said Papell, a junior. “It feels like a big sigh of relief to just end such a long and intense game. But also, I feel very valued to be on a team that wants and encourages me to go in and score a big goal in an important game.”
No matter the situation, North Andover wants the ball on Papell’s stick, as she long ago established herself as one of the region’s most dominant goal-scorers, and all-around players.
An Eagle-Tribune All-Star last year, Papell has scored a team-high 18 goals and added seven assists this spring, leading North Andover to a 5-1 record. The Knights’ only loss is to unbeaten Central Catholic.
“The season’s been super exciting,” said Papell. “This is the first season after I committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Amherst. Last year was a tough season as a team, and I think we were all adjusting. It’s now great to just come back and build off of what we had last year.”
Over the weekend, Papell also hit a major milestone many work their whole careers for — scoring her 100th career goal in Sunday’s win over Lexington.
“That meant so much to me,” she said. “It proved that all that time I put in shooting in my yard really paid off. It’s crazy because my freshman year I would’ve never thought I could ever reach 100 goals, as I only scored 12, so it’s something I’m very proud of! I knew I was nearing it, and that I had a shot of getting the 100th goal in the game. But I didn’t know that, when I scored my 100th goal, that it was the one.”
The accomplishments are no surprise to North Andover coach Jenn Pino, herself a former Scarlet Knights lacrosse standout.
“Janie brings a certain presence to our team that does not go unnoticed,” said Pino. “Janie is shifty, has a great shot, can attack from anywhere and is a true team player. She is constantly battling our opponents’ top defender and does not seem phased. She is a true competitor.”
A year ago, Pino said her then-sophomore star wasn’t entirely comfortable in the go-to role, while delivering a team-high 71 goals, and adding 19 assists, 40 ground balls, 18 turnovers caused and 69 draw controls on the way to Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.
This season, Papell said she has no such issue.
“I’ve definitely gained a lot more confidence since then, which is why I’m so grateful for my teammates and coaches,” said Papell, who has scored at least two goals in every game, including a season-best five against Andover and Lexington. “Without my teammates encouraging me to score, and Pino and (assistant Caitlin) Enright pushing me to be better, I would’ve never become more confident and the player I am today.”
“My greatest strengths would probably be my footwork and stick work. It’s so important to move your defender and goalie before shooting. I can’t stress enough how many dodges and stutter steps I do before I try and drive in a game, which has brought me to great success in times that I need it. My accuracy and speed have improved a lot since last year. I played a lot of lacrosse this past summer (at club tournaments, college camps, etc.) so I’ve gotten used to playing at a high level.”
With her Division 1 college lacrosse future already set at UMass, Papell is focused on bringing success to North Andover.
“Overall as a team, I want to have a better record than last year (9-12), and earn a high seed in the tournament,” she said. “But for myself, I’d like to keep up the scoring and try to reach the next milestone, 200 goals!”
